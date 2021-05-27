Cancel
Auburn Hills, MI

6 trails and greenways in metro Detroit get $800K in grants for maintenance

 5 days ago
Several trails and greenways in metro Detroit are getting money for maintenance and upgrades.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced it is giving nearly $800,000 in grants to six recipients.

“Parks and trails enrich a community’s quality of life and economic vitality, and public and private funding for the long-term maintenance of these important assets is critical,” said JJ Tighe, Director of Parks & Trails Initiative, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “Our trails and greenways in southeast Michigan continue to connect people and communities to each other and provide recreational opportunities to get people moving while enjoying nature.”

Those greenways include:

  • Clinton River Trail (Auburn Hills) - $200,000
  • Huron Valley Trail (Milford Township) - $175,000
  • Downriver Linked Greenways (Flat Rock) - $150,000
  • Belle Isle and start of Iron Belle Trail (Michigan DNR) - $100,000
  • Downriver Linked Greenways and Iron Belle Trail (Grosse Ile) - $80,000
  • Huron Valley Trail (Lyon Township) - $75,000
