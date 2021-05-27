Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook calls on NBA to improve security for players after popcorn incident: 'I'm sick and tired of it'

By Chris Lingebach
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russell Westbrook is sick and tired of being at the mercy of an NBA venue's security personnel to protect him from abuse from opposing fans. After exiting Game 2 of the Wizards-76ers playoff series early with an apparent ankle injury Wednesday night, Westbrook hobbled off the court in the fourth quarter. As he made his way towards the tunnel, a Philadelphia fan dumped popcorn from above, showering Westbrook, who had to be restrained by accompanying personnel.

www.audacy.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Audacy

Audacy

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Scott Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#76ers#Head Injury#Ankle Injury#He Got Game#Business Operations#The Wells Fargo Center#The Game#Man#Wizards#Pocket#Philadelphia#Disrespect#Playoff Series#Unacceptable Behavior#Negative Fan Interactions#Incidents#Penalty#Personnel#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAcelticslife.com

St. Louis' finest prepare for 7th seed Play-In Faceoff

After the Washington Wizards' 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket was set for the Eastern Conference; the Boston Celtics (7) vs. Washington Wizards (8); and Indiana Pacers (9) vs Charlotte Hornets (10). This leads to arguably the most exciting matchup for the Boston Celtics: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and the Washington Wizards.
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook endorses Wizards coach Scott Brooks

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks has been subject to a great deal of criticism from fans and some media who cover the team. His 49-win season in 2016-17 and navigating through injuries to lead Washington to the postseason the following season are now distant memories. Despite the Wizards recent...
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

May 16th NBA Props – Player Props and Best Bets for All Sunday Games

15 NBA games are on the board for Sunday, May 16th. Today is the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. See available player props for the top players taking to the floor tonight within the story below. We have come to the end of the 2020-21 NBA regular...
NBAClick2Houston.com

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors. On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics. The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the...
NBAchatsports.com

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAWashington Times

Beal returns as Wizards storm back to grab eighth seed against Hornets

Bradley Beal limped, grimaced and slogged up and down the court Sunday. The Washington Wizards star clearly was still battling through the hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. But to Beal, there wasn’t much of a question that he’d be out there. Not with so much on the...
NBANBA

NBA announces Players and Rookies of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook have been named the NBA Players of the Month for May. Curry finished the season on a tear as he led the Warriors to the Play-In Tournament and, in the process, secured his second career NBA scoring title. Curry finished the month with averages of 36.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 8 games.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in the month of May. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game, helping lead the Wizards to the eighth seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.
NBAWashington Post

Wizards beat the Hornets in their season finale to lock up the No. 8 seed in the East

Russell Westbrook stood, his team down by three with 8:04 to play in its most significant game in three years, and searched for a way to get the ball to Robin Lopez in the post. The center with the infallible hook shot had been big for the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, having added 14 points by then in addition to poise and defensive know-how that had escaped some younger players in such a high-pressure game.
NBANBA

Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 115-110 win in regular season finale

Wizards: Bradley Beal (25), Russell Westbrook (23), Robin Lopez (18) Hornets: Terry Rozier (22), LaMelo Ball (19), Miles Bridges (17) The Wizards defeated the Hornets 115-110 on Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena in the final game of the regular season. Washington finishes the season eighth in the Eastern Conference and now advances to the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday night. Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the 184th triple-double of his career and his 38th of the season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 25 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter.
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook caps off regular season with NBA assist title

Russell Westbrook officially nabbed his third NBA assist title in the Wizards' regular-season finale on Sunday, averaging a career-high 11.7 assists per game clip. Westbrook ran away with the assist lead, edging Atlanta’s Trae Young (9.4 apg) and Phoenix’s Chris Paul (8.9 apg) to take the crown. His title came with the Wizards clinching the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 at home. Westbrook finished with a triple-double on the day: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists.