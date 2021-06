Gov. Gavin Newsom will always put himself first, and nowhere was that more evident than on his recent media blitz, in which he starred in a week-long photo op gleefully recounting how he’s spending our tax money. Over the course of the week, he outlined a plan to spend big on key issues that he has failed to address for two and a half years in office — from a homeless crisis to sky-high unemployment and an education system that’s failing its students.