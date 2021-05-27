Cancel
Sag Harbor, NY

A Cinematic Grand Opening

By Mark Segal
East Hampton Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an April interview in The Star, Jamie Hook, the executive director of the Sag Harbor Cinema, said, “There should be so many roads to this theater that everybody finds a way to be here.” Judging from the theater’s Memorial Day Weekend grand opening (it launched “softly” in April), the programming does indeed offer something cinematic for everybody.

www.easthamptonstar.com
