To Cut Back on Food Waste, Stick a Whiteboard on Your Fridge

The availability of foods designated “organic” has increased substantially over the past two decades. But choosing organic foods can also be an expensive proposition. Is it worth it? Is it worth choosing, say, lettuce or mushrooms that have not been produced with nitrogen- or phosphorus-based fertilizers, or chemical herbicides or pesticides? The USDA states that “Organic farming is a production system that excludes the use of synthetically produced fertilizers, biocides, growth regulators, and livestock feed additives such as antibiotics and growth hormones.” Organic farmers are therefore more likely to use manure or compost, periodically grow legumes that restore nitrogen to the soil, rotate crops, and use biological methods to resist pests. There is no question that consuming organic foods reduces exposure to the chemicals applied to crops in conventional farming. But is the extra expense worth it to your health?