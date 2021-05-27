Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

To Cut Back on Food Waste, Stick a Whiteboard on Your Fridge

By Aliza Abarbane l
Bon Appétit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are many good ways to preserve precious herbs—bundle them in damp paper towels! stash ‘em in a fancy herb keeper! make a dressing that uses all of your bunches at once!—but for me, the most important part is remembering that they exist at all. So, armed with a magnetic whiteboard and a few Expo markers, I write an inventory on the fridge door.

www.bonappetit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Whiteboard#Real Estate#Food Drink#Toilet Paper#Water Level#Magnetic Fridge#Damp Paper Towels#Ingredients#Precious Herbs#Brainstorm Meals#Delicate Items#Basil#Mind#Reminders#Inventory#Tender Greens#Hyperspeed#Eye Level#Editors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Retail
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food Safetyoklahoman.com

Fridge tips: How to nip bacteria, contamination and food-borne illness

Did you know that certain kitchen habits can increase the likelihood for bacteria growth, food contamination and food-borne illness?. But a few simple tweaks to your routine can help reduce these risks and keep foods fresher for longer, leading to less waste. These healthy habits include cleaning your fridge regularly,...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best fridge organisers for minimal food waste and maximum storage

When you open the door and throw a light on the contents of your fridge, is it a packaging free-for-all, with out-of-date cheese and forgotten jars strewn about? Make the most of your space and you’ll save time and money, not to mention cut down on food waste. Tailor your fridge organisers to your usual menus. Smelly ingredients such as fish and cheese should be top of your list to contain, and everyday essentials should all find their own storage space.Read more: 9 best refillable household products that help reduce plastic wasteNot only will organising the space help you find everything quickly...
Lifestylewheatbellyblog.com

Should your food be organic?

The availability of foods designated “organic” has increased substantially over the past two decades. But choosing organic foods can also be an expensive proposition. Is it worth it? Is it worth choosing, say, lettuce or mushrooms that have not been produced with nitrogen- or phosphorus-based fertilizers, or chemical herbicides or pesticides? The USDA states that “Organic farming is a production system that excludes the use of synthetically produced fertilizers, biocides, growth regulators, and livestock feed additives such as antibiotics and growth hormones.” Organic farmers are therefore more likely to use manure or compost, periodically grow legumes that restore nitrogen to the soil, rotate crops, and use biological methods to resist pests. There is no question that consuming organic foods reduces exposure to the chemicals applied to crops in conventional farming. But is the extra expense worth it to your health?
Portland, ORKXL

Oregon Program Aims to Cut Food Waste

What do food waste and saving the animals have in common? The answer is A LOT. There is a program underway in Oregon that teams up the lodging industry, retail, schools and farms with the Wildlife Fund to reduce the amount of food that ends up in the trash. It’s called Hotel Kitchen. The Wildlife Fund says we now produce enough food for everyone on the planet today. But we’re losing millions of acres of native grassland in the U.S.
TV & VideosPost-Star

Reduce food waste with these TikTok hacks

The average American family of four throws out a staggering $1,500 in food each year, but you don’t have to be part of that statistic. These genius TikTok hacks show you how to reduce food waste and save some money while you’re at it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Andrew Zimmern has two simple concepts for reducing food waste

While Andrew Zimmern has influenced food trends for decades, now he is directing the conversation towards food waste. As a tireless advocate for food related causes, Zimmern appreciates that small change can create a ripple effect. Still, everyone needs to commit to make a difference. In partnership with Aldi, Zimmern...
Environmentsusquehannastyle.com

7 Ways to Cut Down on Food Waste

Here at Susquehanna Style, the month of May is all about food! But when we cook our favorite recipes, we don’t often think about what we throw away. Reducing your food waste is great for the environment because it lessens the demand for water and other agricultural resources. Get consumption-conscious this month with these simple lifestyle hacks.
Advocacyinnovatorsmag.com

No appetite for food waste

My guest today on Inside Ideas, Dana Gunders, has been labelled ‘the woman who helped start the waste-free movement’ in food. More than one-third of food is lost or wasted every year leaving 100s of millions of people starving. And with rising hunger levels and a rapidly increasing global population there is no time left to waste in tackling the food waste pandemic.
CelebritiesInhabitat.com

Chef Andrew Zimmern and ALDI team up to fight food waste

Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern has been loved by many for his Travel Channel show “Bizarre Foods.” But when he’s not snacking on strange menu items, Zimmern is working for sustainability in the food industry. The Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality recently teamed up with discount supermarket ALDI to raise awareness about food waste. Zimmern talked to Inhabitat about how we can become a less wasteful society.
Scarborough, MEconwaydailysun.com

Hannaford Supermarkets send no food waste to landfills

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets has announced that each of its 183 stores donates or diverts all food at risk of going to waste, sending no food at all to landfills. The accomplishment, which is the culmination of a decade-long effort, makes Hannaford the first large-scale grocery retailer across its...
EnvironmentThe Independent

As Prue Leith’s new show Cook Clever Waste Less begins: Simple tips for reducing your food waste at home

Tonight, culinary queen Prue Leith and food expert Dr Rupy Aujla, will aim to tackle our issue with food waste in the new Channel 4 show Cook Clever Waste Less. The show comes as experts estimate that in the UK, we throw away a whopping 4.5 million tonnes of food and drink each year, which causes harm to the natural environment as landfills produce large amounts of methane gas.
Food & Drinksyoursun.com

Online spaghetti hack video seen as appalling, waste of food

I was appalled, and so was nearly everyone else. A how-to video went viral earlier this month, and it was received with universal derision and scorn. On the other hand, it has been watched by more than 30 million people, so I suppose that’s a victory for the woman who made it.
NutritionScranton Times

Your food mood

As people across the globe grappled with higher levels of stress, depression and anxiety this past year, many turned to their favorite comfort foods: ice cream, pastries, pizza, hamburgers. But studies in recent years suggest that the sugar-laden and high-fat foods we often crave when we are stressed or depressed, as comforting as they may seem, are the least likely to benefit our mental health. Instead, whole foods such as vegetables, fruit, fish, eggs, nuts and seeds, beans and legumes and fermented foods like yogurt may be a better bet.
Environmentsupplychaindive.com

Inventory accuracy is a must-have to cut waste in supply chains

This is a contributed op-ed written by Stefan Kalb, co-founder of Shelf Engine. Opinions are the author's own. When an organization announces its timeline to reach zero carbon emissions, or a manufacturer rolls out a zero-waste program, we all understand the importance and impact these initiatives have on our planet. With major brands like Starbucks, Disney, Unilever, Ford and American Airlines and governments and NGOs worldwide buying in, the net-zero movement has gained significant momentum in recent years.
Grocery & Supermaketraleighnews.net

How tech can help grocers tackle food waste

Tesco?s recent €7.5m fine for selling out-of-date food in Birmingham between 2016 and 2017 has once again surfaced the issues grocers in the United Kingdom face in their approach to stock management. Despite the more obviously unappetizing problem of consumers buying food that is past its sell-by date, this situation...
EnvironmentAzom.com

New Method to Recycle Food Waste into Robust Construction Materials

A majority of the people do not think about the food scraps they dispose of. But scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo have devised a new technique to decrease food waste by recycling disposed vegetable and fruit scraps into strong construction materials. The amount...
Food & Drinksbelatina.com

Hacks to Prevent Food Waste in Your Kitchen

You may find yourself reaching for ingredients to finally make that well-intentioned salad, but it’s a few days after you purchased the lettuce, and now it’s droopy — gross!. Everyone knows that food waste is a huge problem. But did you know that American households toss out 150,000 tons of...