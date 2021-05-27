To Cut Back on Food Waste, Stick a Whiteboard on Your Fridge
There are many good ways to preserve precious herbs—bundle them in damp paper towels! stash 'em in a fancy herb keeper! make a dressing that uses all of your bunches at once!—but for me, the most important part is remembering that they exist at all. So, armed with a magnetic whiteboard and a few Expo markers, I write an inventory on the fridge door.www.bonappetit.com