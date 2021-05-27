Cancel
Bank of America Increases Investment Commitment To Minority Focused Funds To $350 Million

By Kimberly Wilson
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fund itself is part of its broader $1.25 billion racial equality and economic opportunity effort. Bank of America is putting its money where its mouth is. In an effort to expand its commitment to racial justice initiative, the organization, whose mission is to “help make financial lives better through the power of every connection” announced it increased its goal for equity investment in minority focused funds from $200 million to $350 million. The fund itself is part of its broader $1.25 billion racial equality and economic opportunity effort.

www.essence.com
