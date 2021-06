Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has come in for a tidal wave of stick in the last couple of weeks. And let’s face it, he’s brought it upon himself. A fortnight ago, and six days before a cup final, Levy sacked a manager that he’d brought in 18 months prior on a reported £15million-a-year contract. The day before that high-cost sacking, he’d thrown Spurs’ hat into the Super League ring without so much as asking whether the fans wanted their club – theirs, not his – to be part of it.