Driving down to Konza City from Nairobi, one is struck by the emptiness. Past the airport, the city dissolves into the expansive savannah of Machakos County and a phalanx of small towns along the highway to the coast. There is Mlolongo, named after the lines of trucks and long-distance trailers coming from Mombasa and proceeding as far inland as Rwanda. And Athi River, a bastion of cement factories. To the left of the highway are new housing developments with swanky English names: Greatwall Gardens, Greenpark, Paradise Park.