Always put trust in the navigator

Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ahdj_0aDE3U4W00
Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

Lisa Samra tells this devotion: “On July 16, 1999, the small plane piloted by John F. Kennedy Jr. crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. Investigators determined the cause of the accident to be a common error known as spartial disorientation. This phenomenon occurs when, due to poor visibility, pilots become disoriented and forget to rely on their instruments to help them successfully reach their destination. As we navigate through life, there are often times when life get so overwhelming, we feel disoriented. A cancer diagnosis, the death of a loved one, a job loss, a betrayal of a friend-life’s unexpected tragedies can easily leave us feeling lost and confused. When we find ourselves in these kinds of situations, we might want to pray the prayer of Psalm 43. In this psalm, the psalmist is overwhelmed and feeling lost because he feels surrounded by evil and injustice. In despair, the psalmist pleads with God to provide his sure guidance to help him navigate through the situation to his desired destination, God’s presence. In God’s presence the psalmist knows he’ll find renewed hope and joy.”

My friends, in any storm we all need a navigator; something to guide us to our desired destination; with our finite minds, we can’t see through the storm and rain. Unlike Superman, we don’t have X-ray vision that can see that far down the road; storms, we all have them; they come in all shapes, forms and sizes; and they can come out of nowhere; nobody likes them; nobody is praying for a storm to come; yet they come anyway.

Storms disrupt things; they throw a monkey wrench in good plans and mess things up; it ruins your picnic; it spoils the cookout; it derails the outdoor wedding; while driving, you have to pull over beside the road and wait it out; storms take us out of our comfort zone; they knock the power off; and nobody likes to be in a house with no power.

Hurricane Florence just a few years ago had all of us disoriented as the flood waters rushed in and completely turned our world upside down; in such a time we all need a navigator to guide us to our desired haven; we don’t need to have spartial disorientation and try to navigate our own lives; that’s when we need to trust our instruments; the word of God, the Holy Spirit and God our Father to guide us to our destination; life is so uncertain; we can be up today and down tomorrow; we can be feeling just fine today, everything is going great, and before we go to bed tonight or when we get up in the morning, our lives can be turned upside down.

The aforementioned John F Kennedy Jr., his wife and her friend out on a leisurely plane flight ended up in tragedy. If he had only trusted his instruments perhaps they would have survived; and if we rely on our instruments and not ourselves we will survive.

It is extremely important, community, that when we feel lost and confused in anything, that we trust our instruments.

Somebody is experiencing a disorienting situation right now; I feel it in my spirit; you’re confused, lost and trying to find your way; things are happening in your life that you do not understand; why did this happen to you? You have poor visibility right now.

When we find ourselves in these kinds of situations, we might want to pray the prayer of Psalm 43. In this psalm, the psalmist is overwhelmed and feeling lost because he feels surrounded by evil and injustice. In despair, the psalmist pleads with God to provide his sure guidance to help him navigate through the situation to his desired destination, God’s presence. Life is just not fair sometimes; if isn’t one thing, it’s another.

And maybe we today are familiar with the word why? Why me? Why my circumstances? Why my finances? Why my diagnosis? Why my family? Why my children? Why my church? why did this happen to me? Why?

I sang a song sometimes called “Show me the way!” and it says “I’m down here Lord, and I need your power” … show, show me the way!” navigate me! That’s what we say sometimes; when we have been blindsided by something; when we are lost in the wilderness and confused; when we are disoriented; we need God to navigate, to show us the way through.

I remember one time when my wife and I were out of town; not familiar with the area I wanted to go to Walmart; I put it in my GPS and followed its directions. It took me around, through some streets and through some traffic lights and around the bend; and then to Walmart; and when I came to discover where I was I realized that Walmart was straight down the road from where I was staying; all I had to do was turn right and go straight; my GPS took me around the way and out of the way, but it brought me to my destination; that’s what a navigator will do.

The psalmist said ““Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted or disturbed within me? Hope in God.

Community, you may be in unfamiliar territory in the middle of a storm; but trust your navigator; I don’t care how bad it gets; how dark the way; sometimes it gets worse before it gets better; but keep on trusting the navigator; and he will bring you safely into his presence.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

