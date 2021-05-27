Campers urged to ‘buy local’ when it comes to firewood

Kudos to Chico State for recognizing that one species’ (humans) nuisance (gophers) is another species’ (owls) food source (“Owls and Chico State In Cahoots,” E-R 5/14/21). Now, if we can only apply that idea to the Scotch Broom that is growing out of control and creating an extreme fire hazard in the Camp Fire burn scar and elsewhere throughout Butte County. Efforts to eradicate this invasive species have proven nearly impossible everywhere it grows. Perhaps it is time to seriously study this plant to discover how we might make use of it instead. We have an enormous amount of innovative problem solvers in this community; hopefully, one of our local science majors will collaborate with a local entrepreneur to undertake this challenge. Creative solutions are often discovered by adjusting the perspective in our interrelated existence.