Campers urged to ‘buy local’ when it comes to firewood

By Asitha Jayawardena
adirondackalmanack.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the start of the 2021 camping season underway, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid have encouraged campers to use local firewood and follow New York State firewood regulations to help prevent the spread of invasive species. Untreated firewood – firewood that has not met the state’s heat treatment standard – can contain invasive pests that kill trees. To protect New York’s forests, untreated firewood should not be moved more than 50 miles from its source of origin.

www.adirondackalmanack.com
DEC encouraging use of local firewood

With the start of the 2021 camping season underway, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid are encouraging campers to use local firewood and follow New York state firewood regulations to help prevent the spread of invasive species.
