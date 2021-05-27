20 golden retrievers rescued from meat markets get new homes in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS/WPTV) – Twenty golden retrievers that were rescued from meat markets have found new homes in Palm Beach County.

Golden Rescue South Florida, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless golden retrievers and golden mixes, has rescued more than 2,000 golden retrievers.

Thanks to the help of the organization, on Sunday, 20 more dogs found new homes in Palm Beach County, reported ABC affiliate WFTS, citing WPTV.

The dogs, ranging in age from 1-8 years old, were rescued from meat markets around the world.

Adopters waited three months to meet their new furry friends.

“You just know that you are giving them such a much better life and a much better experience than they would have had,” said Tracey Griffis.

“Their lives change 180 degrees from being tortured and horrifyingly treated and abandoned and abused and neglected to being loved and adored,” said Lisa Hodgson, vice president of Golden Rescue South Florida.