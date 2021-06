Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) – June 1, 2021 – 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippines’ ambassador to Tel Aviv to clarify the country’s vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council favoring an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes and actions in the Gaza Strip during recent hostilities. In a statement, the ministry said Ambassador Macairog Alberto was “summoned for clarification discussion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the Philippines’ vote at the Human Rights Council in favor of the establishment of an investigative c…