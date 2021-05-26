Neonatal testing for rare diseases: The power of knowing

The not-for profit foundation n-Lorem seeks to provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide treatments to patients with ultra-rare disease free for their entire lifetime. I established the n-Lorem charitable foundation in January 2020 with the mission of bringing experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to patients with extremely rare diseases. It is committed to providing these treatments to patients free of charge, for life. The charity defines patients with ultra-rare diseases as having a mutation unique to them (an N of 1) or having a mutation that has been identified as causing disease in fewer than 30 patients worldwide and is therefore out of the reach of traditional commercial drug programs. Though each patient may be unique, the total number of patients afflicted by such rare mutations is thought to be in the millions, and this number grows daily as the genomes of more patients are characterized1. The extreme rarity of such patients presents unique challenges to the diagnosis, determination of the genetic cause of disease, and traditional treatment paradigms. Furthermore, the diseases that these patients experience are typically severe, often rapidly fatal and frequently cause developmental delays or arrests. In short, N-of-1 patients are desperate and underserved.