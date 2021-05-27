Overwatch League 2021: Week 6 Reactions and Analysis

Welcome back to hero pools in the Overwatch League. An environment where your favorite top-tier-looking teams are now being dumped by the previously lower-tier-looking teams. It’s exciting, frustrating, and a little too sloppy-looking for its own good if I’m being completely honest. So I’m going to do something different with this week’s reactions. Instead of a fun, little phrase to summarize my feelings on each team’s performance, I’m instead going to gauge how much I think this new meta buffed or nerfed each team in question. This will be fun. Let’s jump into it. Here’s a look at Week 6 (May 21-23).