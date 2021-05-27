Cancel
Second Arrest Made In Death Of 4-Year-Old Charlotte Girl Allegedly Killed By Mother

By Trish Williford
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second suspect has been arrested and charged for their involvement in the murder of a 4-year-old Charlotte girl who was found buried in her mother’s backyard, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Detectives identified 53-year-old Tammy Taylor Moffett as a suspect in the case and conducted an interview Wednesday.

www.wccbcharlotte.com
