The day before Holiday World opened up for their 75th season, Liberty and I got to spend a couple of hours there during media day. It’s a chance to sample some new (and ridiculously delicious) menu items, maybe ride some rides, and grab some interviews with the amazing staff, including Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President and CEO, Matt Eckert. Lib and I decided it would be the perfect opportunity to play This or That with Matt. We’ve already played our silly game with Leah Koch (4th generation owner and Director of Communications) and Sabrina Jones (Media Relations Manager) - now it’s time to grill the top dog.