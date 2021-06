Per the filed prospectus, Hepsiburada saw an upsurge in its revenue which grew to 6.4 billion liras ($750 million) in 2020 from 2.6 billion liras in 2019. The second-largest e-commerce marketplace, Hepsiburada has filed to go public in the United States through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) route. According to the details from the prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has a total share of 40,000,000, however, it did not specify how many it will be giving out in the IPO.