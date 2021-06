Friends was a television sitcom that took the world by storm when it first aired in 1994. Since then, viewers have been able to go on a ten-year-long journey detailing Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel’s adventures through adulthood. After the final episode aired in 2004, however, countless fans were left with a massive ‘void’ that no other show has ever really managed to fill. Fortunately for those fans, a huge treat is lying in wait through a long-awaited Reunion. South African fans in particular may not have to wait long at all! Here is how to watch Friends: The Reunion in South Africa.