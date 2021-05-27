Cancel
Health

"Trial-In-A-Box" to help more practices take part in clinical trials

By Tanya Albert Henry
AMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 3% of the nation’s physicians and patients take part in clinical trial research that leads to new therapies, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data. On top of that, large academic health systems conduct most of the trials. That means they reach few medically underserved populations and that nonwhite populations participate at rates less than half of what their representation is in the general population.

Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Penn doubles the percentage of Black participants in cancer clinical trials

PHILADELPHIA--A five-year community outreach and engagement effort by the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania (ACC) to increase enrollment of Black patients into cancer clinical trials more than doubled the percentage of participants, improving access and treatment for a group with historically low representation in cancer research. The percentage of patients enrolled into a treatment clinical trial, for example, increased from 12 to 24 percent. A significant increase was also observed in non-therapeutic interventional and non-interventional trials.
Public Healthpharmtech.com

FDA Promotes Master Protocols to Modernize Clinical Trials

The agency has published multiple guidance documents and policy initiatives for updating and advancing the clinical research process. One lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic is the importance of being able to assess potential new therapies and vaccines quickly and reliably and in ways that can adapt to changing scientific evidence and public health needs. FDA has responded to these pressures by generating multiple guidance documents and policy initiatives for updating and advancing the clinical research process, including the incorporation of master protocols in research programs to facilitate the development of safety and effectiveness information for multiple test therapies in a compressed time period.
Medical & BiotechU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Adjusting for Covariates in Randomized Clinical Trials for Drugs and Biological Products

This guidance represents FDA’s current thinking on adjusting for covariates in the statistical analysis of randomized clinical trials in drug development programs. This guidance provides recommendations for the use of covariates in the analysis of randomized, parallel group clinical trials that are applicable to both superiority trials and noninferiority trials. The main focus of the guidance is on the use of prognostic baseline factors to improve precision for estimating treatment effects rather than the use of predictive biomarkers to identify groups more likely to benefit from treatment. This guidance does not address use of covariates to control for confounding variables in non-randomized trials or the use of covariate adjustment for analyzing longitudinal repeated measures data.
Healthmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

How will clinical trials be conducted in the future?

The COVID-19 lockdown compelled clinical trial managers and regulatory compliance officers to innovate in ensuring that critical testing moved forward while the world had shut down. With life shifting back, how much of these new measures will remain in place?. Join us on Tuesday, May 18 on DeviceTalks Tuesdays to...
Tucson, AZEurekAlert

C-Path Virtual Workshop to feature latest advances in clinical trials for T1D

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) TUCSON, Ariz., May 25, 2021 -- Critical Path Institute (C-Path) today announced its schedule for the Design of Clinical Trials in New-Onset Type 1 Diabetes: Regulatory Considerations for Drug Development Workshop, to be held virtually June 15-16. Together with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in collaboration with Benaroya Research Institute, INNODIA and JDRF, this 2-day public workshop will focus on the implementation of endpoints and outcome measures for clinical trials in new onset type 1 diabetes (T1D). More than 300 researchers, pharmaceutical representatives, academia members, investigators, T1D patients and regulatory experts from throughout the United States and Europe are expected to gather virtually to hear 15 presentations about T1D research and medical product development.
Healthwtaq.com

CVS Health offers clinical trial services

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp, best known for its national chain of drugstores, said on Thursday it had started offering clinical study services to support drug developers with tasks such as patient enrollment. The company said it would use analytics and local community connections to help individuals learn about clinical study...
Cancersyvnews.com

Your Cancer Answers: Why are cancer clinical trials important?

Question: Why are cancer clinical trials important?. Every therapy, drug or approach that is in place today to treat cancer had its start in a clinical trial. With a shared focus on clinical excellence and cutting-edge research, Mission Hope are not only personizing treatment but also transforming the standard of care by advancing today’s clinical trials into tomorrow’s treatment.
Cancerhcinnovationgroup.com

FHIR Accelerator CodeX Partners on Clinical Trial Matching Project

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and the HL7 FHIR Accelerator Common Oncology Data Elements eXtensions (CodeX) initiative are working together on a project to increase and expand patient enrollment in cancer clinical trials at smaller and more diverse medical centers. The project will integrate cancer clinical...
Portsmouth, RITurnto10.com

Adolescent volunteers being recruited to take part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Adolescent volunteers are being recruited to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. Margaux Boneu, 13, and her 15-year-old brother, Henri, of Portsmouth, are taking part in the adolescent arm of at study of a vaccine from Novavax. It is not yet approved, but is showing high efficacy rates in adults, as it nears the emergency use approval stage. Their dad, Stephan, is taking part in that study.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

The benefits of community based clinical trials

Many patients think clinical trials and cutting-edge medicine are limited to hospitals or university systems. That perception couldn’t be further from the truth. Every therapy, drug or approach that is in place today to treat cancer began in a clinical trial. And most cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. are now studied in clinical trials conducted in community oncology practices. Community-based research offers a notable advantage: Patients do not have to travel far to participate in a clinical trial, which can boost enrollment and advance scientific knowledge.
Mental HealthTimes Union

Advancing mental health research goes beyond clinical trials

(BPT) - By Adam Simmons, Director of Clinical Program Management at Alkermes, Inc. and Steering Committee Member for the STARR Coalition Call to Action. The global health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new focus to a crisis that has been with us much longer — mental health. While scientific innovation has swiftly moved to address the coronavirus pandemic, the mental health crisis remains urgent and in need of innovation. Now is the time to focus on disparities in mental health research, particularly for serious mental illnesses, with the same urgency spurred by COVID-19.
Healthhealthing.ca

Celebrating hope on International Clinical Trials Day

In 1747, medical doctor James Lind, on board the HMS Salisbury, randomized 12 men with scurvy into six groups and experimented with six different treatments. Each pair of men received either cider, sulphuric acid, vinegar, sea water, two oranges and one lemon, or a paste of garlic, mustard seed, dried radish root and gum myrrh. The pair that recovered most visibly, of course, was the pair that received citrus fruit. This was the start of clinical trials emerging as a way to find the best treatments, and it’s celebrated on International Clinical Trials day every May 20th.
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Cybin Moves Forward With Clinical Trial On Psilocybin Oral Film

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, announced on Tuesday it has received initial clearance to begin a Phase IIa clinical trial on psilocybin for patients suffering from major depressive disorders (MDD). The head-to-head study will test Cybin’s proprietary sublingual psilocybin formulation against a...
Healthbizjournals

Durham CRO's study reveals barriers, opportunities for diversity in clinical trials

Drugmakers have become increasingly aware of the importance of diversifying clinical trials over the past several years, and a new study details how that can be done. Drugs that were approved in 2020, like prior years, had an overrepresentation of white people in clinical trials – 75 percent compared to 60.1 percent in the U.S. general population – while Black people were underrepresented – 8 percent in the trials compared to 13.4 percent in the general population.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

HIMSSCast: Decentralized clinical trials: A 2021 update

The first technology-enabled remote clinical trial was launched nearly a decade ago, and that field – now generally referred to as "decentralized clinical trials" – has been advancing and gaining traction ever since. But, like so many other remote tools, it's been greatly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. On today's...
Public HealthKAAL-TV

Clinical trials changing because of the pandemic

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic experts say the pandemic has changed the future of clinical trials. While it normally takes years to conduct certain clinical trials, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them now and going forward. "It showed the limitations that we have with traditional clinical trials because a...
HealthMedscape News

Review Finds Diverse Outcomes in Clinical Trials of Rosacea

There is an unmet need to standardize outcomes that are reported in clinical trials of rosacea, according to the authors of a new systematic review of rosacea treatment studies. "Rosacea is a chronic dermatologic condition that affects 16 million Americans," one of the study authors, Sarah A. Ibrahim, told this...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Clinical Trial For Cannabis as a Migraine Treatment Is Underway

Cannabis has been used to relieve headaches for thousands of years, and yet rigorous clinical trials on this ancient remedy for head pain have only just begun. The first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study is now investigating whether cannabis products, like THC and CBD, can actually treat acute migraines in a safe and effective way. Currently, 20 participants who experience monthly migraines are enrolled in the trial, but researchers at the University of California San Diego hope to enroll at least another 70 volunteers. Today, despite numerous treatment options, a significant number of people are still suffering from migraines, which can often be debilitating....