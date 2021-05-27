“Trial-In-A-Box” to help more practices take part in clinical trials
Just 3% of the nation’s physicians and patients take part in clinical trial research that leads to new therapies, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data. On top of that, large academic health systems conduct most of the trials. That means they reach few medically underserved populations and that nonwhite populations participate at rates less than half of what their representation is in the general population.www.ama-assn.org