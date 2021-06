A man was fatally shot by police Sunday after repeatedly ramming his SUV into the police station in Leicester, Massachusetts, according to the Worcester County DA's office. The incident occurred around 6:13 a.m. Sunday, Worcester County DA Joseph D. Early Jr. said. The suspect, who was confirmed to be a male, had gotten nearly his entire vehicle inside the Leicester Police Station, authorities said, after which he got out of the SUV and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at an officer.