What To Eat, Drink And Do In This Unique Italian Sparkling Wine Region

By Catherine Sabino
 5 days ago
[For the latest information on requirements for leisure travel in Italy go to Ministero della Salute.] If you’re looking for a remarkable corner of Italy away from the country’s tourist magnets, one that offers a unique take on the Italian experience, head to Trentino, the dramatically scenic and mountainous region north of Lake Garda. Here wining and dining locally provides distinct pleasures—superb sparkling wines and Italian food with Alpine twists—and when you can push yourself away from the table, there are plenty of opportunities to work off any culinary indulgences with a wide range of sports from hiking, trekking, golf and sailing to skiing in winter at top resorts like Madonna di Campiglio.

