What To Eat, Drink And Do In This Unique Italian Sparkling Wine Region

The Pop-up Eat Salty Lunch Lady’s Pink Coconut Cake. Dria Atencio takes inspiration from kitschy 1950s and ’60s Americana and goes by the nom de pop-up Salty Lunch Lady, but it’s doubtful that anything she’s ever whipped up in her Brooklyn apartment has evoked the sensation of dining in a junior-high cafeteria. In fact, some of the best pastries we ate during the Great Bakery Boom of the past year were hers. To put it another way, imagine Amy Sedaris meets Karen DeMasco with a little Court Street Grocers thrown in for good measure. On May 29 and 30, the former Sorella line cook brings her rotating roster of baked goods and inspired sandwiches to Cookie’s bar in Bed-Stuy (748 Myrtle Ave.). Look out for mortadella with pickled-pepper relish on She Wolf pullman and chicken meatballs with smoked-paprika aïoli on semolina rolls. And save room for pink coconut cake with citrus curd and — should the supply of Easter Peeps hold out — pink bunnies on top.