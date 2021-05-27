One-Owner 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Make Each Day a 40th Anniversary Party

Since 1967, the Shelby GT500 has represented the pinnacle of the Ford Mustang lineup. Big V8 horsepower, tremendous performance, and a gnarly attitude has been the pony car’s staple in every iteration since Carroll Shelby’s initial project. The current S550 generation Shelby GT500 is unquestionably the most well-rounded version we’ve seen to date, bringing supercar-rivaling levels of performance at both the drag strip and road course. That said, the car’s independent rear suspension, dual-clutch gearbox, and modern performance rubber make it a lot less of a monster behind the wheel than its S197 generation predecessor. We know that the 765 horsepower S550 variant is faster to 60 mph and down the 1/4 mile, but now we have a chance to see an S197 Shelby GT500 take on the standing mile at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds.