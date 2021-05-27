One-Owner 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Make Each Day a 40th Anniversary Party

As usual, this started with me running my mouth. When Polaris dropped off the 2021 RZR Pro XP 4 Premium, I celebrated by goosing the throttle on my way into the shop. The rig responded by spooling up its turbo, digging in, and launching like a bottle rocket. With no windscreen between you and glory, you feel like you’re strapped to the hood, the world whipping by your helmet. This thing is fast. And not just for a side-by-side or a UTV. It’s fast by sports car standards. It produces the kind of acceleration that I’m used to from electric vehicles—instant and brutal. “Hell,” I said, “It’s probably quicker than the new Ford Mustang Mach-E.”