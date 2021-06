Moneybagg Yo might be commanding up to $200,000 to perform but that doesn't mean his show is going to necessarily blow you away. The Memphis rapper has been keeping fans updated as he continues to raise his price following the #1 debut of his latest album A Gangsta's Pain. The ever-consistent rapper has had a hold on the game for years and he more than deserves to get paid generously for his performances. However, after a disgruntled fan shared a video of one of his recent shows, she requested a refund, saying that she would have preferred to stay home.