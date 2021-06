Today internationalism in classical music is taken for granted. But in some areas political irritants erupt through a very thin skin of artistic sensibility. The First World War saw America ban the ‘sound of the Hun’ from concert hall and opera house. Oddly, the hostile Habsburg monarchy’s Mozart and Liszt made it to the New York Met stage, even though staging the latter’s Saint Elizabeth was rather scraping the barrel. In the next world war the New York Met exiled Madam Butterfly from the stage; after Pearl Harbor it was inevitable. In Britain, throwing stones at dachshunds (distressed dog-owners clothed their pets in Union Jack flags) soon exhausted Great War populist xenophobia and German music returned to the programmes. In World War II there wasn’t a comparable move to ban the Hun. The first wartime Queen’s Hall concert in London opened with Wagner and Beethoven.