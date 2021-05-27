What the Donk?! Pimped-Up Polaris Slingshot Is a Pearl Pink Christmas Tree

A new kind of hot rod is hitting its stride. Whether you've been in the hot-rodding world for decades or are just beginning to explore the mechanical world, you've run into the term "rat rod" and seen examples described as such. Rat rods in their most basic form are pieces of automotive art, built predominantly by their owners from accessible donor cars and inexpensive used parts, and using simple skills. As can be expected, the gatekeepers of the hot-rodding community have weighed in about the rat rod's authenticity, asking the question, are they the real thing, or are they just shabby and unsafe copies of the original hot rod item? For some, adding the diesel-power element to the rat rod concept further complicates the question of authenticity, but for others it provides a handy tool for demonstrating that hot rodding truly has no boundaries. Does either side of the diesel rat rod authenticity argument elicit a strong feeling in your gut?