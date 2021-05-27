Cancel
Violent Crimes

Morning Docket: 05.27.21

By Jordan Rothman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article* A lawsuit filed by a former college basketball player against Adidas has been dismissed. Maybe he should take Adidas’s slogan “impossible is nothing” to heart if filing an appeal… [Oregonian]. * A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire pastor has pleaded guilty to assaulting his own lawyer. [AP]

