Morning Docket: 05.27.21

In Rynerson’s wake-up call to the American people, he argues for taking the Washington back from corporate interests. For years, I, like most Americans, have been frustrated with our government. It doesn’t work for us anymore. I started writing this book when I learned about Wells Fargo opening up new accounts for thousands of their customers without permission, just so they could charge extra fees and make higher profits. I couldn’t believe a bank could get away with this, but after more than a year of research, I found that that type of behavior, plus other activities, like money laundering, have become “business as usual” for big banks. I learned that it’s not just banks that are corrupt; every large corporate institution in our country engages in questionable activity for the sole purpose of increasing profits. Our healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry, processed foods, the auto industry, the defense industry, oil and gas, even the media! Their sole focus is on making profits. The quality of our lives is worse as a result.