A Millennial Mile: Watch out for turtles

On my way into the Moose Lake Star-Gazette office last week I decided to take the back way and avoid the headache that usually is driving up I-35. Between Willow River and Sturgeon Lake I spotted something on the road. My first inspection was that it was leaves blowing across the pavement, but the movements just weren’t right. Sam, my car, and I have a pretty solid relationship so I slowed to make sure that whatever was going on ahead in the road wouldn’t damage either of us.