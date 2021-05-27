Cancel
Moose Lake, MN

A Millennial Mile: Watch out for turtles

mlstargazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn my way into the Moose Lake Star-Gazette office last week I decided to take the back way and avoid the headache that usually is driving up I-35. Between Willow River and Sturgeon Lake I spotted something on the road. My first inspection was that it was leaves blowing across the pavement, but the movements just weren’t right. Sam, my car, and I have a pretty solid relationship so I slowed to make sure that whatever was going on ahead in the road wouldn’t damage either of us.

Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Carlton County, MNpinejournal.com

Arrowhead libraries waive overdue fines for kids

To help get kids and families prepared for summer reading, a select number of public libraries in the Arrowhead Library System region will be offering overdue fines amnesty for patrons ages 0-18 from May 14-31. During this time, kids can return long-overdue library books and all overdue fines will be...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota Statemlstargazette.com

Getting the lead out of Minnesota waters

A single pea-sized piece of fishing tackle can poison a loon and cause its death. Lead fishing tackle left in Minnesota waters causes an estimated 25% of loon deaths according to data provided by various experts to Steven Young, Program Coordinator with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Get the Lead Out program.
Moose Lake, MNmlstargazette.com

Passion rooted in past

Lana Newman fell in love with plants and gardening many years ago. Her eyes light up as she remembers her grandma’s gardens. “She lived in a pink house on the corner,” Newman said with a smile. “She had red geraniums and orange begonias in the side yard and peonies in the backyard.” Those early years planted the seed for a future business idea.
Pine City, MNpinecountynews.com

Northern Exposures light up Pine City gallery

The Pine Center for the Arts welcomes the Northern Exposures Photography Club to its gallery space this May. With 18 members who are exhibiting 35 pieces of art, the show promises a wide variety of subject matter. “Most of the members find their subjects in nature; however, members are encouraged...
Pine City, MNpinecountynews.com

Years Ago- Train breaks through spur track bumper in 1971

Dozens of middle school and high school developmentally adapted physical education (DAPE) students from Pine City, Rush City, East Central, North Branch and Chisago Lakes joined forces for track and field games and events at the DAPE Challenge. Pine City residents shared their memories of the Great Depression and compared...
Carlton County, MNpineknotnews.com

Carlton County added to burning restrictions list

The risk of wildfire has moved into the northern part of the state, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently added Carlton, Cook and Lake counties to the burn restriction list effective immediately. The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until...
Willow River, MNmlstargazette.com

ATV traffic at dam concerns city council

Completion of construction on the stone arch dam in Willow River has raised concerns from the Willow River City Council about increasing All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) traffic in the area. Before construction a gate was in place, preventing entrance into the area near the dam. The gate was removed during...