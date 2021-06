You can eat healthy, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, pay attention to your water consumption and manage your stress situation well. However, if you do not have a disease such as insulin resistance, polycystic ovary syndrome, hashimoto thyroid, which will make it difficult for you to lose weight, or even if you do, you receive the necessary medical treatment. Despite all this, can't you lose weight? There may be a simple reason such as vitamin-mineral deficiency underlying your inability to lose weight.