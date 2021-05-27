Saints: Sean Payton should win COTY if team makes playoffs in 2021
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has a new challenge awaiting him in 2021: attempting to make the playoffs without legendary quarterback Drew Brees. After four consecutive playoff disappointments in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 (we need not rehash each one individually), one would’ve assumed that with the roster talent available and Payton’s reputation as a coach, that a trip to the Super Bowl would be a given.whodatdish.com