Saints: Sean Payton should win COTY if team makes playoffs in 2021

The Carolina Panthers considered trading up and back in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft but decided to stay put at No. 8 and select South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. One team that was trying to trade up into the top ten picks was NFC South division rival, New Orleans. Leading up to the draft, rumors were floating around that the Saints were potentially moving up for a quarterback but some NFL insiders reported that if a move were to be made by New Orleans, it would for a defensive player, particularly a cornerback.