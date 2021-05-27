Cancel
Monster Hunter Rise – Update Ver. 3.0 is Live, Adds New Rampage Monsters, Skills and More

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
Cover picture for the articleCapcom’s newest content update for Monster Hunter Rise is now available. Update Ver. 3.0 is notable for adding Crimson Glow Valstrax, a variant of the flagship monster from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and Apex Zinogre. There’s also a new ending and story elements with a new threat that seemingly awaits.

