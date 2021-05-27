Monster Hunter Rise – Update Ver. 3.0 is Live, Adds New Rampage Monsters, Skills and More

Now just a little bit over a month away, Monster Hunter Stories 2 has received yet another story trailer that teases just a little bit more about what’s going on. There are strange pits appearing around the world that seem to be enraging monsters somehow, and it’s up to Red’s ancestor and his friends to figure it out with the help of the guild. In a surprise appearance, Avinia and her Barioth Frostfang have been confirmed to return as helpful allies who will fight alongside the protagonist during certain story instances. Although not in the trailer itself, they also went into detail about the returning gene mechanic from the first title and how it had changed in addition to explaining how riders will gather more eggs from dens that randomly appear while exploring. It’s nice to see more gameplay given most trailers have been focused on the story, and as we get closer we’ll hopefully continue to see even more.