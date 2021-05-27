Cancel
Public Health

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

By The Associated Press
mprnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn't necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

www.mprnews.org
Health
Pfizer
Public Health
Walmart
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public Healthlc.org

Employers Face Liability by Requiring COVID Shots

The new guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that employers could be held liable if they mandate employees to take COVID-19 injections as a condition of employment and then they experience adverse reactions. Under a “Frequently Asked Questions” section of OSHA’s website it states: “If...
Public Healthwesternmassnews.com

Employers can legally offer incentives to employees to get vaccinated

(CNN) -- Employers can offer incentives to employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, according to new guidance from the federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission. Companies administering vaccines to employees also may offer incentives as long as the incentives are not "coercive," the EEOC said. In December the EEOC said that...
Kansas City, MOmaryvilleforum.com

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
Public HealthWCPO

Answering your COVID questions: Can employers require workers to get vaccinated?

Can your employer require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes, but there are some exceptions for medical and religious reasons. There is no federal law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated, and companies can require proof of vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says whether a state, local government or employer requires or mandates vaccinations is a matter of state and other applicable law.
Public HealthWZZM 13

Yes, employees required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can file a workers’ compensation claim for vaccine adverse effects

With a little more than half of the adult U.S. population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, businesses are bringing more employees back into the workplace. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on May 28 updated its guidance related to COVID-19, vaccines and the workplace. As part of the guidance, the EEOC said federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws don’t prevent employers from requiring workers physically entering the workplace to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as employers comply with other laws such as the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Public Healthwhtc.com

Russian region orders employers to organise COVID-19 vaccines for employees

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region said on Tuesday that all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. The regional branch of the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog added that employees could refuse to be vaccinated by providing their employer with a written justification. (Reporting by Polina...
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Employers announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements as workplaces reopen

(NEW YORK) — A growing number of businesses — from airline giant Delta to Broadway production “Hamilton” — have announced new workplace requirements surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The announcements come as the pandemic eases in the U.S., and offices around the country commence reopening plans. Even as vaccination rates rise across...
Kidskhn.org

Consent Laws Could Prevent Covid Vaccines For Some Kids

Also, the CDC announces guidelines for children at summer camps and a roundup of how various states are doing on getting vaccines to its citizens. Nearly a half-million foster children in the U.S. and unaccompanied migrant teens at the southern border could be prevented from receiving coronavirus vaccines because of federal and state consent laws that require a parent or guardian’s approval. Regulators authorized emergency use of one Covid-19 shot in kids as young as 12 this month, accelerating the Biden administration’s broad immunization plans and school reopening plans. But that created unintended consequences for at-risk children: Because the vaccine, from Pfizer, has not received full regulatory approval, it has a murky status compared to the battery of routine vaccinations recommended by federal agencies. That means kids in many states can only receive it with a parent or guardian’s consent — a hurdle that’s impossible to meet for many children separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30)
Healthaba.com

EEOC Updates Vaccination Guidance

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday updated its technical assistance question and answer document to confirm that a bank or other employer may offer an incentive to employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If the employer is administering the vaccine, the incentive may not be “so substantial as to be coercive.”
Public Healthfedweek.com

Additional Guidance Issued on Policies for Fully Vaccinated Employees

The Biden administration has issued additional guidance related to workplace changes as more employees become vaccinated against the Coronavirus, addressing situations in which “operational challenges”—which it does not specifically define—may arise. The guidance is the latest related to the relaxation policies related to those who are “fully vaccinated”—at least two...