Bank of Wenzhou Appoints New Leadership as Ownership Changes

By Duan Siyu
yicaiglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) May 27 -- Bank of Wenzhou has orchestrated a major reshuffle of top level management, appointing five new senior executives from a local rural credit cooperative, indicating that the lender in southeastern Zhejiang province has undergone a change in ownership, a source familiar with the matter told Yicai Global.

www.yicaiglobal.com
