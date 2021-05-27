Bank of Wenzhou Appoints New Leadership as Ownership Changes

Climate First Bank, a St. Petersburg-based community bank that’s currently in organization, has welcomed Chris Van Buskirk and Marcio deOliveira to its executive leadership team. Van Buskirk will serve as senior vice president and senior corporate advisor while deOliveira has been named chief technology officer and chief digital banking officer. According to a news release, Van Buskirk has worked closely for many years with Climate First Bank founder and CEO Ken LaRoe, having served as vice president of LaRoe’s previous de novo banks, Florida Choice Bank and First GREEN Bank. DeOliveira, the release states, previously worked for St. Petersburg-based C1 Bank at chief technology officer and executive vice president. After C1 Bank was acquired by Bank OZK, deOliveira stayed on and was named president of innovation.