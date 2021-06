Vanderbilt University might have the two best pitching prospects in next month’s Major League Baseball Draft, and one of them sat down 11 in today’s Super Regional. Kumar Rocker, all 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds of him, is part of an all-time 1-2 college pitching rotation punch completed by Jack Leiter, the son of Al, who is equally regarded as an elite prospect. Today, the first of the College Baseball Super Regional on the #RoadToOmaha, No. 4 Vanderbilt shut out No. 13 East Carolina 2-0, who they play again tomorrow in Game 2 of the series. (The College World Series begins on June 19.)