Premium look, feel and cost spotting scope intended for nature watching and low light observation. If you want to do either – or both – and have the cash to spare, then the Leica APO-Televid 82 should be right up there on your wish list. It’s not the most portable scope ever, but it has heft where it counts – namely bringing the faraway closer and, thanks to its expert optical construction and set up, delivering image quality so sharp it’s almost overwhelming while doing it.