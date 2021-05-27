Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Also Exit Kim Kardashian: Hollywood

By Emily Palmer Heller
thecut.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid the queen call the manager? An event in the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood featuring “Prince Aston” and his wife, former Hollywood actress “Bianca Barnes,” deciding to leave the royal family was apparently removed from the mobile game after developer Glu Mobile received negative feedback. (A quick Twitter search turns up very little of this supposed backlash, but we’ll take their word for it.) The “Royal Runaways” event featured clear references to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including a tell-all TV interview (hosted not by Oprah, but by the player avatar) and an awkward dinner with a posh, silver-haired queen who accuses her grandson of being “selfish and irresponsible.” “Page Six” reports that Kardashian didn’t know about the event, and “immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down.” It’s unclear what “taken down’” means in this context, as “Royal Runaways” was a weekly event that has already ended. Vulture has reached out to Glu Mobile for clarification.

www.thecut.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Oprah
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#British Royal Family#Uk#Hollywood#Glu Mobile#Prince Aston#Silver Haired Queen#Royal Runaways#Dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The real reason Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from Kanye West

Sources close to Kim Kardashian exclusively revealed E! News why she decided to officially divorce Kanye West and how she explained the situation to her four children. Kimye has come to an end. This Friday, February 19, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, after six years of marriage,...
Celebritiesfilmdaily.co

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever return to their royal life?

It doesn’t seem likely that Prince Harry or Meghan Markle will be returning back to their old royal life anytime soon. In the recent Apple TV documentary series all about the married couple, Prince Harry has stepped forward to accuse his family of neglecting and forcing him into silence. However, the thirty-six-year-old has finally decided to stand up and speak for what’s right. Let’s take a look at what that entails here.
CelebritiesElle

Meghan Markle Gives Rare Look at Off-Duty Style During Her Appearance in ‘The Me You Can't See’ Trailer

Meghan Markle gave us a very rare look at her casual style during a surprise appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Apple TV mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See. In the cameo, the Duchess wore a “Raising the Future” Mère Soeur t-shirt and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, as identified by the Meghan Markle fashion account Meghan's Mirror. The couple's son, Archie, also appears in the trailer, albeit at the end and in a clip already released by the couple for Archie's first birthday. Meghan appears again, reading to Archie in the footage.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Prince Harry Is Angered By All The Attention That He And Meghan Markle Get

It’s been over two months since the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In it, the couple described how Markle’s mental health apparently suffered at the hands of the British monarchy, prompting their exit from royal duties in 2020. Now, in a new interview with Oprah for a docuseries on mental health, Prince Harry elaborated on how awareness on the subject is personal for him, as well and why the relentless attention on him and his relationship still angers him.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Meghan Markle wears t-shirt with powerful slogan in new trailer

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of making a statement with her fashion, from making sustainable choices to donning powerful pieces with subtle nods to female empowerment – like her iconic 'Women Power' necklace. The first trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shutting down Sussex Royal foundation after renaming it MWX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially dissolving their UK-based Sussex Royal foundation after previously renaming it MWX Trading last year.On Tuesday, documents filed with Companies House showed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appointed a voluntary liquidator to begin shutting down the company.The couple, who used the Sussex Royal title as both the name of their charity and on their official social media accounts prior to stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, first changed the name of the charity to MWX Trading in August 2020.The change came after it was...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals argument with Meghan Markle led him to seek therapy

The Duke of Sussex has revealed how an argument with wife Meghan led him to seek professional help with his mental health struggles because he feared losing her altogether. Prince Harry spoke frankly in his new Apple TV+ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, saying: "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan.
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
Politicsjonathanturley.org

The “Bonkers” Interview Of Bonny Prince Harry: Why The Attack On The First Amendment Should Concern Americans

The media went into a frenzy this weekend when the bonny Prince Harry gave a huge Hurrumpf to the First Amendment. On a show appropriately called “the Armchair Expert,” Harry declared the First Amendment “bonkers” and expressed frustration of how it protects the media in its “feeding frenzy” over his life. Harry’s criticism of the First Amendment can be dismissed as the unfamiliarity of a royal refugee. However, it is actually far more serious than that. Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle have attacked media rights in England and succeeded under the laws of the United Kingdom. They are now joining a growing anti-free speech and free press movement in the United States.