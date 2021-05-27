Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Wore One of Her Earrings Upside Down at Her Wedding

By Elizabeth Loga n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande's big day included a subtle nod to the harder times in her life. The pop star recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate at-home ceremony, and just posted pictures from the event online. The wedding was chic, sleek, and so pretty. And her look was one 100% Ari.

www.glamour.com
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Tom Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Diamond Earrings#Pearl Earrings#Wedding#Star#Vera Wang Haute#Instagram Stories#Engagement Ring#Reports Vogue#Pictures#Moments#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Montecito, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding-day look…and the iconic designer delivered. The end result—a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back—was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorized with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top. Altogether, the ensemble, styled to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell, was reminiscent of the look Jo Stockton so famously wore in Funny Face. Pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz were chosen to match the bride’s engagement ring—with one upside down (a nod to her aesthetic that started during the Sweetener era) and the other right side up. The meaning behind this is significant to Ariana, as it represents appreciating the lowest or the “upside down” moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now. Her polished half-up hair and soft curls were the work of Josh Liu, and her natural makeup, with sculpted brows and a pretty winged liner, were done by Ash K Holm.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Celebrity engagement rings that rock: Lily Collins to Emma Stone

Emma Stone isn’t the type of gal to announce her engagement with a flashy emerald-cut rock, à la J.Lo. But it still came as a surprise when the actress posed for a low-key engagement announcement — on (now husband) Dave McCary’s Instagram — brandishing a ring not with a diamond in the center but a lustrous white . . . pearl.
CelebritiesGrazia

Ariana Grande Had A Perfect, Low-Key Wedding

Ariana Grande opted for a low-key, private wedding over the weekend - with her publicist confirming the surprise, happy news. Ariana, 27, said 'yes' to marrying Dalton Gomez - a 25-year-old real estate agent - in a 'tiny' ceremony, according to her representative. A rep told PA: ' They got married. It was tiny and intimate - [fewer] than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.' And making it even more personal? The ceremony reportedly happened at Grande's home, according to TMZ.
Celebritiesnewslanded.com

Ariana Grande weds Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony

American singer, Ariana Grande, and her longtime boyfriend, Dalton Gomez exchanged their vows in an intimate wedding ceremony, over the weekend, which took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, Calif. “They got married,” Grande’s rep confirmed to the people. “It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The...
Musicnuevoculture.com

Ariana Grande Surprises Her Fans With Her Marriage From Dalton Gomez

The megastar Ariana Grande has married her long-time boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony. Sources have also stated that the wedding took place on Grande’s property in Montecito, and the couple has invited less than 20 people. Ariana’s fiance, Dalton, is a California-born luxury real estate agent....
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Ariana Grande Reveals First Photos of Wedding

We're saying thank you, next to every other dress after Ariana Grande shared the photos of her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez today on Instagram. Following December's engagement announcement, the couple tied the knot on May 15 at Grande's home in Montecito, according to TMZ. Showered in vines of flowers...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Ariana Grande Unveils Photos Of Her Dreamy Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Rain on us with your wedding photos, Ariana Grande!. The 27-year-old pop star shared a handful of photos from her wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday. She captioned the images with the date of the affair — May 15, 2021 — and appeared to be all smiles in the images.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Ariana Grande Wore The Most Pinterest-Worthy Wedding Dress

Brides-to-be and Ariana Grande stans, prepare yourself for a dose of wedding dress inspiration. The singer — who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this May — has finally shared her bridal day look and it is absolutely stunning. For her big day, Grande wore a custom strapless wedding dress by Vera Wang. According to Vogue, the silky column gown was made from lily-white silk charmeuse and featured an empire waist. The designer dress had a sculpted neckline in the front and a plunging back with an exposed bra strap closure. (If you’re already saving this dress to your Pinterest board, no one’s blaming you.)
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Ariana Grande Confirms Wedding By Dropping Pictures

Fans are finally getting a glimpse into what Ariana Grande’s wedding day looked like after she shared a series of photos to her Insta account. Grande married fiancé, Dalton Gomez, on May 15th in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony that welcomed less than 20 people. Ariana Grande’s white satin wedding...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Miley Cyrus Should Be Crowned '80s Prom Queen For Her Sheer, Feathered SNL Dress

Miley Cyrus is pretty in pink. During the singer's Saturday Night Live performance of "Plastic Hearts" on May 8, she opted for a sheer and feathery gown that goes beyond your average red carpet look. The 16Arlington dress features a layered skirt ruffle detailing around the neckline, fit for an '80s prom queen. Given her rock 'n' roll style lately, this feels stylishly spot on.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Ariana Grande Knew Who Would Be Making Her Custom Wedding Dress Since 2018

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA, during an intimate ceremony, for which she tapped her team of stylists to bring her magical custom Vera Wang Haute bridal look to life. The lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire-waist column gown was finished with a hand-pleated bubble veil, and photographer Stefan Kohli was there to document the occasion by candlelight.
Beauty & FashionAllure

We Finally Know How Ariana Grande Did Her Hair and Makeup for Her Wedding

Ariana Grande's recent wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez might have come as a surprise to fans — and humanity at large — but her newly revealed wedding beauty look definitely doesn't. The award-winning vocalist finally posted photos from the May 15 at-home nuptials, giving fans several clear looks not only at the romantic vibe of the day but at her gorgeous hairstyle and stunning makeup, both of which stay true to Grande's signature look.