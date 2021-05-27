Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

A DIY Ottoman Makeover—With a Twist

By Nicole Crowder
Food52
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a designer, the question I’m asked most often is where I get my inspiration. And the answer is: from as many sources as possible—from fashion to food, music, and cinema. But some of my favorite inspirations have come from decorative objects I’ve acquired from local markets on my travels: Spanish tiles sourced from Valencia, brightly woven textiles bought at tiny shops in the side streets of Mexico City, and beaded necklaces from the beaches of Thailand. I love spotting the little details on some of these objects that I now have at home, and using those to spark ideas.

food52.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottoman#Diy#Style Inspiration#Design Inspiration#Fashion Inspiration#Fashion Design#Diy Ottoman Makeover#Ghanian#Mini Woven Baskets#Furniture#Brightly Woven Textiles#Decorative Objects#Tiny Shops#Necklaces#Staple#Spanish Tiles#Color#Piping#Wood#Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Country
Thailand
Related
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Plant Stands for Your Home

No doubt you’ve hopped on the “more is more” plant trend by now, filling every living room shelf or deck ledge with potted greenery. But if you really want to make a statement in your space with your ficus, succulents, or mini palms, a plant stand—or several placed in a tight arrangement—is the way to go. Mixing it up with stands of different styles and heights is how to create a look that's polished and doesn't feel too generic, sort of like creating an accent wall. We're rounded up our favorite options available in the market, so read on for our top recommendations.
Lifestylelongisland.com

DIY Journal Class

"Keep track of your memories, thoughts, and goals in a one-of-a-kind DIY A5 size journal! Join paper craft expert, Aly Dosdall, as she shares how to use The Works All In One Tool to create your own tabbed dividers, slanted pockets, pages and journal inserts. Create and decorate your own journal covers, then bind everything together with the Disc Planner Punch."
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

How to Make a DIY Microgaff

Tricky to shop for this versatile tool. But, it’s easy to make your own. Most gaffs are sold with hooks of 2- to 4-inch gaps, for hauling large “meat fish” into the boat. There’s also a place on the boat for a much smaller gaff, useful for bringing small, active fish to the box—smaller dolphin, Spanish mackerel, snappers. It’s also very handy for lip-gaffing catches you plan to release—and just as versatile, for that reason, on the flats and other inshore waters. You may find it hard to buy a microgaff, but you can make one or get your local rodmaker to make one for you.
Home & Gardencutoutandkeep.net

Diy Eucalyptus Wreath Tutorial

Make a Fresh Eucalyptus Wreath for your Front Door. So, instead of buying one, I decided to DIY one! I ended up with this amazing custom greenery wreath that is so much easier to create than it looks.
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

Klik Klak Futon: What Is It?

Klick klak futons are a modern take on the traditional sleepers of years past. Turn any area in your home into a spot for guests to sleep. A klick klak futon, also called a klick klak sleeper or a klick klak couch, is a modern and more comfortable take on the traditional futons of years past. They are an excellent way to upgrade a space, effectively turning virtually any area in the home into a spot for guests to sleep. Whether your in-laws visit frequently or your cross-country friends from college are looking for a place to crash on a weekend getaway, klick klak futons provide the functionally you’re looking for in a pull-out sleeper while making your guests feel more at home. Best of all, they pose all the benefits of having a guest bedroom while fitting inconspicuously into your office, living room, den, or finished basement decor.
Interior Designcutoutandkeep.net

Diy Faux Fern Arrangement

Create a Faux Greenery Arrangement in Your Home On A Budget. I found a beautiful faux fern arrangement when I was searching for inspiration for our Master Bedroom decor. We’re in the middle of a room makeover and I’m trying to pull together the finishing touches of the design. Unfortunately,...
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

How to DIY Laundry Shelves

Convert your dreary basement laundry into a functional, organized and finished workspace. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Time. A half day. Beginner. Cost. $50-100 Introduction. Most homes have basement laundry machines, sometimes...
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Candle Making Kit Beeswax

This all-inclusive candle making kit consists of step-by-step, easy to follow instructions and 100% natural ingredients: 7 natural large beeswax sheets 8×8, 6 lavender flowers, 2 cinnamon sticks, 2 orange slices, 118 inches of burlap thread, 20 inches of white lace, a 60 inch 100% cotton wick, 2 decorative bees.
Interior Designthechronicle-online.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Interior DesignLoudoun Times.com

DIY kitchen makeover ideas you can complete in a weekend

Whether you’re putting down roots or putting your home on the market, kitchen upgrades make a huge impact. Not only do they have daily “good feeling” appeal for current homeowners, they can offer a great return on investment when it’s time to sell. So it’s no surprise that kitchens were...
Gardeningamylattacreations.com

DIY Mandala Garden Markers

Friends, I am so excited to share this Mandala Garden Markers project with you! To create your own, all you need to do is visit DIYProStudios.com to find a local paint-your-own-pottery store near you, then pick up a “to-go” kit that contains all of the supplies. Take it home, then follow these simple instructions (and/or watch along with the video on the DIY Pro Studios website) and create your mandalas. Then, you’ll return them to the studio, where they’ll be clear glazed and fired in the kiln, which will make them shiny and ready to add to your indoor or outdoor garden. Take a look:
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Home & Gardenlostmom.org

DIY Romantic Ruffle Curtains

I finally got around to doing something about my curtains. I found these at the thrift store years ago and gave them a makeover, but was ready for a change. We moved the furniture around in my room and we now have a fireplace under the window. The fireplace will be getting a makeover soon also, so any ideas are welcome! I wanted curtains that would close over the fireplace and that’s when these DIY Romantic Ruffle Curtains were created!
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ Interior Paint Colors Our Favorite Designers Always Recommend

If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.
Home & Gardentucson.com

6 Easy Tips to Breathe New Life into Your Patio This Spring

With longer days and warmer weather, spring is the perfect time to make new memories with your family and friends. Rather than entertaining indoors, why not make the most of your porch or patio by relaxing and entertaining outdoors? If your outdoor area could use a facelift, let the design experts at Ashley Homestore help you breathe new life into your patio this spring.
Petsamylattacreations.com

DIY Pet Birthday Bandana

Thanks to Cricut for sponsoring today’s post; all opinions are my own. Do you celebrate Pet Birthdays in your home? Our dog Pumpkin turns two years old this month, so I thought it would be fun to make him a personalized pet birthday bandana to wear. These bandanas are simple to make and can be personalized for your pet’s special day or any occasion. Here’s how to create your own.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Home Bar Makeover Contests

Small-batch bourbon whiskey brand Maker's Mark is helping people elevate cocktail hour at home with a new Remarkable Home Bar makeover contest with interior designer, author and TV personality Orlando Soria. The contest from the iconic Kentucky bourbon brand invites fans ages 21 and up to nominate a friend, family member or mentor who deserves a home bar makeover this summer, courtesy of Soria's sharp eye for design.
Lifestylenews4sanantonio.com

Doily DIY with Siobhain

There are so many things you can do with doilies! Siobhain gives us some great ideas incorporating doilies. From luminarias made to shine, to wedding or event decor, she knows how to use them in fun and stylish ways. Let us know if you try any of these crafts with doilies!
Apparelarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Elegant Coastal Closet Designs That Will Make Sure All Your Beachwear Is Organized

The coastal home design is a style that you are going to see around beach areas. It can be on the shores of a sea, lake or even a river. What makes this style different is its combination of light and color to make the home blend in with the coastal environment. But the home is not the only thing that needs to be ready for the beach. You will probably have a bunch of clothes that you need to keep properly stored and organized and to help you do that, the coastal closet will be of great help.