India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

By Reuters Staff
 12 days ago
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

“Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India,” the government said in a statement. “No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller.”

