Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Thistle & Shamrock: Small Matters

wprl.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround the time of World Bee Day, we explore natural details in music with songs that celebrate the wildlife right under our noses and wild spaces on our doorsteps. Fiona Ritchie features artists including Flook, Marla Finish, Lilt, and Al Petteway and Amy White.

www.wprl.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shamrock#Thistle#World Bee Day#Wild Spaces#Natural Details#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Soccerthewestonforum.com

Shamrock Heroes! Number one in the Golden Book – Fürth

Fürth invites footballers to sign for Runhoff – — May 24, 2021 6:15 PM. Fürth – Nobody disputes this spot as number one: One day after the promotion collapsed against Fortuna Düsseldorf, the city asked SpVgg Greuther Fürth promotion champions to return to the arena again. On the lawn at Ronhof, the players, coaches, and the rest of the team signed the Golden Book – a brand new version, by the way.
Nashville, TNOnlyInYourState

Grab A Decadent Breakfast And Support A Good Cause At The Cafe At Thistle Farms In Nashville

The city of Nashville has a myriad of eateries and cafes that are perfect for a Saturday morning cup of joe, but none of them are more passionate about the community than the Cafe at Thistle Farms. You’ll find it in West Nashville, and you can’t miss the lavender-ensconced exterior or prominent mural that states, “Love Heals Every Body.” We visited for ourselves and enjoyed a beautiful morning spent in the sunlight-strewn cafe. It’s perfect for a day spent working or even to gather with dear friends.
Books & Literaturegmcr.org

Earth Matters: Philip Connors

In this replay of an episode in 2018, host Allyson Siwik is joined by Philip Connors to discuss his book "A Song for the River". In it, Connors reflects from is lookout post in the Gila wilderness on life and death, wildfires, and free-flowing rivers. Part 1: http://gmcr.org/prog/em/temp/em%20180918%20phil%20connors%20lvls%20as%20a%20lvls.mp3 Part 2: http://gmcr.org/prog/em/temp/em%20180918%20phil%20connors%20lvls%20as%20b%20lvls.mp3 Part 3: http://gmcr.org/prog/em/temp/em%20180918%20phil%20connors%20lvls%20as%20c%20lvls.mp3 Part 4: http://gmcr.org/prog/em/temp/em%20180918%20phil%20connors%20lvls%20as%20d%20lvls.mp3.
Anderson, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Chasing success in things that matter

In the Wes Anderson movie , the main character Max Fischer loves his high school. He’s involved in every club, sport and organization. If an activity is not offered, he starts a petition to get it added. He mentions possibly staying for a post graduate year when an irritated headmaster...
Religionswark.today

Small-time

I feel small. I’ve felt this way before, but now it seems different. You’ve probably been here before. You walk into a massive room full of people. You feel small. You stand underneath an extremely large structure and feel tiny. You stand next to someone who has not only a large physique but an equally big heart…you feel small. If you have never felt this way before it’s safe to say you don’t get out enough! It’s good to put ourselves in situations where we’re not the biggest dog at the table. It’s good to gain perspective. But my present smallness is more than this.
Shamrock, TXroute66news.com

U-Drop Inn in Shamrock will reopen its restaurant for the first time in decades

The historic U-Drop Inn in Shamrock, Texas, will reopen its diner later this summer for the first time more than a quarter century. Longtime Shamrock resident Baldo de Leon in a telephone interview Wednesday said he’s leasing the restaurant space for one year from the city, which owns the Route 66 landmark, to run the restaurant that he’ll call the U-Drop Inn Cafe. He anticipates opening the restaurant by mid- to late July.
Drinkswinemag.com

Seppeltsfield 1920 100-Year Vintage Para Tawny Red (South Australia)

Seppeltsfield's Centennial wines have been released annually for past 140 years and are believed to be the only single-vintage wines with such unbroken lineage on the planet. While the full composition is unknown, this now 101-year-old wine is composed primarily of Shiraz and Grenache and fortified with grape spirit. Resembling molasses in both color and texture, it is deeply evocative—a bottomless well of aroma and flavor that goes on and on: first chocolate, dates and praline, then baking spice and coffee beans, then tree sap, forest floor and the dusty spine of an old book. Intensely concentrated yet extraordinarily fresh, it is like drinking the essence of the past, a time in Australia just after WWI when hope was in the air. This is an exceptionally rare beauty that will outlive all of us. Christina Pickard.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

Thistle Inn receives old poem

Marc Brewer of Boothbay Harbor was a friend and neighbor of Terry Lewis. Lewis, who was a merchant marine, collected many items in his travels around the world. After Lewis died in 2006, Brewer bid on and won his property and merchandise. He discovered several items, including hundreds of rolls...
Saint Johnsbury, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

St. Johnsbury’s Whirligig Brewing Keeps It Light

Geoffrey Sewake, CEO of St. Johnsbury's Whirligig Brewing, said he doesn't brew like most brewers. While they typically strive to build name recognition with a flagship drink — think Hill Farmstead's Edward or the Alchemist's Heady Topper — Sewake has no flagship beer, or even consistent offerings of the same beers. Instead, he approaches brewing the way a chef might approach a weekly changing menu, riffing on tried-and-true recipes according to season and whim.
Muskegon, MIgrmag.com

Muskegon Summer Wine Up announces seminar schedule

The second annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up will include 10 seminars on a variety of wine-related topics June 12 at Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon. The wine festival will be paying homage to the beginning of summer, as well as the reopening of outdoor activities, and will feature a wide range of topics related to wines, according to Rich Berry, director of sales and organizer for the Muskegon Summer Wine Up.
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Pendleton Underground deals in Shamrock Cardroom

PENDLETON — People are invited to experience what it was like to have a drink in a late-1800s underground bar. Pendleton Underground Tours will open the Shamrock Cardroom for 13 Saturdays from 4-7 p.m. During the June 5 opening event, tastings will feature Lewis and Clark Bourbon Whiskey by Hood River Distillery and specialty drinks using Lewis and Clark. Staff will be in period clothing and will conduct an evening adult-only (must be 21) tour beginning at 5 p.m. through the Underground portion of the tour.
Soccerprudentpressagency.com

Shamrock Heroes! Number one in the Golden Book – Fürth

Fürth invites footballers to sign for Runhoff – — May 24, 2021 6:15 PM. Fürth – Nobody disputes this spot as number one: One day after the promotion collapsed against Fortuna Düsseldorf, the city asked SpVgg Greuther Fürth promotion champions to return to the arena again. On the lawn at Ronhof, the players, coaches, and the rest of the team signed the Golden Book – a brand new version, by the way.