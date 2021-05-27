Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Emergence of Pablo López

By Nicole Cahill
fishstripes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Marlins have been lauded for their young starting pitchers. Sandy Alcantara has been the team’s Opening Day starter for the last two years. Anticipation was bubbling over when Sixto Sánchez’s name was called. Left-hander Trevor Rogers burst onto the scene and hasn’t let up, resulting in his name among the game’s best pitchers this season. Pablo López, however, has not gotten the national attention that he deserves. Even among Marlins fans, López isn’t the fiery or flashy guy—except for his stirrups, I love the stirrups—that rallies the crowd. But I’ll give you a heads up: fans should start tuning in for López’s starts.

www.fishstripes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sixto Sánchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Statistics#The Miami Marlins#Left Hander Trevor Rogers#The Game#Marlins Fans#Batters#Usage#Curveball#Line#Opening Day#National Attention#South Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Returns to Triple-A

Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 23-year-old was called up by Miami on Saturday and surrendered three runs over three frames in his season debut. Garrett will head to Triple-A for now but figures to rejoin the Marlins at some point later in the year.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Adam Duvall: Slams three-run homer

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. Duvall took advantage of a Dodgers' error and homered off Edwin Uceta in the fifth inning with two men on base. All three of the Marlins' runs Sunday were knocked in by Duvall. The 32-year-old is slashing .232/.263/.454 in 137 plate appearances. He has eight home runs, 28 RBI and 15 runs in 37 games for the Marlins this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins' uniforms to honor former Triple-A team Cuban Sugar Kings

The Miami Marlins will use their "City Connect" uniforms to honor the Cuban Sugar Kings, a fleeting yet monumental former minor league organization with a special connection to the Cuban-American populace of South Florida. The new uniforms were unveiled by the team on Monday morning and will be worn by...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Notches seventh save

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.
MLBdailydodgers.com

He’s back: Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns from hamstring injury for Marlins’ finale with Dodgers

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, flew into Los Angeles on Saturday morning after completing a rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Duvall batting cleanup for Marlins Sunday

Adam Duvall will start in right field for the Miami Marlins in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Duvall will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday while Garrett Cooper switches to first base and Jesus Aguilar takes the game off. Duvall has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel...
MLBFrankfort Times

Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBMLB

Chisholm activated from IL, goes 2-for-5

The Marlins received a spark back to their lineup on Sunday, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated from the injured list after rehabbing from a left hamstring strain that had put him on the shelf since April 28. Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies Series Preview

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Adam Morgan #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) After dropping two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, the Miami Marlins carry a...
MLBCBS Sports

LOOK: Nike unveils red Miami Marlins 'City Connect' jerseys

New team jerseys are usually very hit or miss, with fans often criticizing that teams don't have enough fun with their redesigns. On Monday, the Miami Marlins dropped their new Nike City Connect jersets, and people are loving their flair. MLB wrote on Twitter that the jerseys are inspired by...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Adam Duvall HR lifts Marlins over Dodgers

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run and also threw out a runner at home plate from right field as the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings for the Marlins,...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers drop series finale to Marlins

The bullpen gave the Dodgers nine strong innings, but the offense couldn’t provide more than two runs as LA dropped the series finale to the Marlins, 3-2. For the game, LA actually out-hit Miami 10-6, but they failed to capitalize on opportunities when given them. They stranded eight runners on base and were 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
MLBfishstripes.com

MIA 3, LA 2: Duvall Dinger the Difference as López Secures 1st Win

Hoping to avoid the sweep at the hands of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Marlins turned to Pablo López, the right-hander still searching for his first win of the season. Early on, though, it appeared the momentum the Dodgers had in the first two games of...
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers can’t finish off sweep in shorthanded series finale

The last time Dylan Floro pitched in a game involving the Dodgers, the right-hander struck out Randy Arozarena in the deciding Game 6 of the World Series. Sunday provided a different look of the reliever, who was presented his championship ring before the Dodgers started their weekend series against the Marlins.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2: The last few healthy guys struggle to score

— The Dodgers put two on against Pablo Lopez in the first, with singles by Max Muncy and Matt Beaty, but a fly out by Gavin Lux ended the early scoring threat. Thankfully the bottom of the order cashed in a few in the 2nd against Lopez, with Sheldon Neuse getting it started by smoking a ball to right-center for a double. Austin Barnes followed with a double of his own three pitches later, sending a changeup off the wall to score Neuse.
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Dodgers done in by costly error in another one-run loss

LOS ANGELES — You won’t recognize these names from the 2020 World Series highlight video. With three regulars, half a bullpen and their fifth starter on the Injured List, though, the Dodgers are forging ahead with a shifting cast of irregulars. An error by one (Sheldon Neuse) led to another (Edwin Uceta) allowing a three-run home run as the Miami Marlins snapped the Dodgers’ winning streak at four games with a 3-2 defeat Sunday afternoon.