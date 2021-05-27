Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mid-major programs opting out of games against high-major foes, per report

By Aaron Gershon
aseaofblue.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-major programs are fed up with the high-majors poaching their top players, and it’s hard to blame them. Now, it appears some of those mid-majors are set to take action, as Jon Rothstein reports “Multiple mid-major programs are opting to not play guarantee games against high-major programs because it gives power conference teams a “free live evaluation” of future players who could move up via the transfer portal.”

www.aseaofblue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Kellan Grady
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Kentucky Basketball#Market Players#Multiple Players#Murray State#Kentucky Wildcats#Mid Major Players#High Major Foes#High Major Programs#Mid Major Talent#Bigger Programs#Guarantee Games#Power Conference Teams#Head To Head Matches#Mid Majors#Schedules#Memphis#Instant Eligibility#Lopsided Losses#Scouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'We're not done yet': Kent State, the lone mid-major at the women's NCAA Championship, is confident and ready to go

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — They’ve won 22 consecutive conference championships. This year marks the fourth straight season—and eighth overall—of reaching the NCAA Championship. They’re not unfamiliar with being highly ranked in the polls and taking down Power 5 teams. As the only mid-major to reach the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships,...
NBAmidmajormadness.com

Major NBA Stars Who Got Their Start in the Mid-Majors

Big universities aren’t the only place NBA recruiters look to when the draft rolls around. On the contrary, often times franchises will pump up their rosters with players from the mid-majors or those that are not a part of the "Power Five Conferences." This branch of basketball is made up of a variety of different conferences and the teams which represent each school.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ringler: Is parity in women’s golf what we think it is, or are mid-majors being edged out?

We hear the same line every year: The parity in women’s college golf continues to improve each season. Twenty-four teams advanced to the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship this year at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Of those twenty-four teams, all but one competes in a Power Five conference: Kent State. And in the college golf arena, the Golden Flashes are not looked at like a mid-major.
Stafford, CTJournal Inquirer

Girls comprise majority of Stafford High's boys golf team

Sierra Jones had never touched a golf club, let alone played a 9-hole round, prior to this spring. But Jones’ friend, Gabby Pelczar, a member of the Stafford High golf team, convinced her to give the sport a try. “Mini-golf is the only golf I played before this year,” said...
College SportsInside Lacrosse (press release)

Duke’s Superteam Fails To Find ‘Right Chemistry’ On Offense, Crashes Out of Semifinals

Duke was ranked No. 1 in preseason because of two reasons: Michael Sowers and Brennan O’Neill. The arrivals of the most sought-after graduate transfer and 2020’s Tewaaraton frontrunner along with the most-hyped No. 1 recruit of all-time was supposed to turn the Blue Devils into an unstoppable force. That’s not to mention the other returners from their 2020 roster and other additions through the roster.
Liberty, TNDaily News-Record

Liberty Coach: Dukes, Flames Surpass Mid-Major Label

Liberty coach Dot Richardson had a message for anyone who was surprised to see her Flames battling James Madison for the Knoxville Regional title Sunday. “I don’t look at Liberty, and I don’t look at JMU, as a mid-major,” Richardson said. “And I think JMU has proven it a lot more than Liberty has at this point.”
Texas StatetheScore

4-star Texas commit opts out of high school senior season

Four-star running back Jaydon Blue will sit out his senior season of high school football in 2021 to prepare for college. Blue is the fifth-rated running back and the No. 82-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound runner cited wear and tear as...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs wait for NCAA Tournament fate while on the bubble

Georgia Baseball has seen its NCAA Tournament stock plummet in the days following its elimination from the SEC Baseball Tournament on Thursday. Scott Stricklin's ball club got a much needed 4-1 win over fellow bubble squad LSU on Tuesday in a first-round single-elimination game to advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Then, it was two and barbecue for the Bulldogs who lost 11-2 to top-seeded and top-ranked Arkansas and 4-0 to likely regional host Ole Miss to be eliminated.
Bleacher Report

NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship 2021: Virginia vs. Maryland Schedule, Preview

The 2021 NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship Game is set, and it will pit the fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers against the third-seeded Maryland Terrapins. The Cavaliers, which are looking to repeat as national champions, nearly let a four-goal lead slip away against top-seeded North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday, but they were able to hang on for a 12-11 win.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

A dozen takeaways for Florida pitching ahead of the NCAA Tournament

As the Florida Gators wait to find out Monday who they will likely host in an NCAA Regional, we can look back to the SEC Tournament where they won three games before being eliminated on Saturday and talk about the different parts of the Gator squad. Our first look is at the pitching, a group that was much maligned for most of the year, but has played pretty well down the stretch.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson opens up on NBA Draft declaration

Hunter Dickinson left the window open to come back to college basketball. The Michigan big man declared for the NBA Draft after a stellar freshman campaign in 2020-21. Dickinson opened up about his career decision when speaking with Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz. "The window’s definitely open," Dickinson told Katz...