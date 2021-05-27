Mid-major programs opting out of games against high-major foes, per report
Mid-major programs are fed up with the high-majors poaching their top players, and it’s hard to blame them. Now, it appears some of those mid-majors are set to take action, as Jon Rothstein reports “Multiple mid-major programs are opting to not play guarantee games against high-major programs because it gives power conference teams a “free live evaluation” of future players who could move up via the transfer portal.”www.aseaofblue.com