The NYPD confirm that two men were shot at 182nd Street subway station (servicing the B & D lines) on the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights in The Bronx on Saturday, May 22. Users of the Citizen’s App had reported that police said the incident unfolded on the mezzanine level of the station at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police later confirmed to the Norwood News by phone that both men are alive. “It was a robbery that went bad,” said an NYPD spokesperson. “The perpetrator got shot, as did the victim.” The spokesperson added that both were male adults, that the perpetrator is under arrest, and that the area is clear.