Currencies

Dollar bears gather strength

FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal markets have lost growth momentum near recent highs. This indecisiveness can be attributed to the realization that major central banks are slowly but surely moving towards presenting their monetary policy tightening plans. At the moment, this sentiment is benefiting the dollar, whose weakening has paused near this year's lows....

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesDailyFx

Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar

IG client sentiment data are sending out bearish signals for the US Dollar against the Euro, the Japanese Yen, the Australian Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar. The signals come ahead of Thursday’s much-anticipated US inflation data and the conclusion of the ECB meeting on Eurozone monetary policy. Trader positioning...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Dips Pressured By Stronger Dollar

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened ahead of Thursday’s all-important inflation report. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for other currency holders. Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,892.79 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,896.55. The U.S. dollar appreciated against its...
BusinessDailyFx

USD/ZAR Outlook: Can SA GDP Figures Unsettle Recent Rand Strength?

The South African Rand has given back some of its gains against the U.S. dollar ahead of key economic data this week. South African GDP for Q1 2021 was expected to be slightly positive for the Rand after an encouraging commodity environment as well as the gradual increase of global economies. However, Statistics SA revealed growth of 1.1% for Q1 2021 which converts to a figure of 4.6% for annualized growth. The year-on-year figure of -3.2% is on par with expectations which has not surprised markets or the local currency. More influential news may come from other economic announcements later this week (see below).
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Climbs Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week for more clues on the Fed monetary policy outlook. With price pressures growing, there are hopes that the Federal Reserve is heading closer to begin discussions...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, losing ground for the first time in three sessions, as the dollar gained in strength against most of its peers. The dollar index advanced to 90.18 in the Asian session, and despite easing to 90.10, remains in positive territory, gaining about 0.15% from the previous close.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

US dollar shuffles higher, shares bask near peaks

LONDON (June 8): Markets were in consolidation mode on Tuesday, with world stocks hovering just off record highs, the US dollar lifted by upcoming inflation data and the main volatility gauges all looking reassuringly calm. There was some pressure on sterling as the UK government considered whether to delay removing...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
Businesskitco.com

Dollar struggles for momentum as markets wait for inflation data

The dollar stabilised on Monday after dropping on Friday following lower-than-expected U.S. jobs data, and currency markets broadly lacked momentum as investors looked ahead to key inflation data later this week. Friday's jobs data was seen as a relief for markets, showing a pick-up in job growth was not strong...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: ECB to keep a dampener on euro-zone yields and euro – MUFG

The euro has dropped back modestly against the US dollar over the past week. The main event risk in the week ahead will be the European Central Bank last policy meeting on Thursday. Diverging ECB and Fed QE policy discussions are set to weigh on EUR/USD in near-term but not trigger a sustained reversal lower, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of May Low

NZD/USD appears to have reversed course ahead of the May low (0.7115) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the start of the month as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) gradually adjusts the forward guidance for monetary policy.
Currenciescascadebusnews.com

What Is The Currency Strength Meter Indicator?

If you are new to the forex trading world, one of the most important tools you’ll need to get acquainted with is the currency strength meter indicator. If this isn’t something you are familiar with, well you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll break things down into bite-size chunks of information so you can make your approach to forex trading more profitable. So, let’s crack on:
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Upward Bounce Possible Ahead of ECB

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2250. Add a stop-loss at 1.2100. Set a sell-stop at 1.2135 and a take-profit at 1.2050. Add a stop-loss at 1.2200. The EUR/USD pair was in a tight range during the Asian session as the market reflected on the latest US jobs data and the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision. It is trading at 1.2163, which s 0.50% above the lowest level on Friday.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Focus Turns to May CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar traded marginally higher early in Europe Monday after the softer-than-expected payrolls release, with traders turning their attention towards this week’s inflation figures. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up less than...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly

The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday fell to its lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on central bank policy and inflation levels. With an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar on course to fall further

The greenback fell on Friday following a dismal US employment report, giving up most of Thursday’s gains. The US May Nonfarm Payrolls report showed that the country added 559,000 jobs in May, missing expectations. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%, better than the expected 5.9%. However, the Labor Force Participation Rate contracted from 61.7% to 61.6%, offsetting any positive effect from the shrinking unemployment rate.
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Strength And Relatively Soft US Treasuries Remain A Theme This Morning

Markets no longer disregarded US eco data yesterday. Both May ADP employment and non-manufacturing ISM delivered consensus-beating outcomes. ADP recorded 978k job growth, surprising even the most bullish analyst. The non-manufacturing ISM rose from 62.7 to 64, a record in data going back to 1997. Unlike Tuesday’s manufacturing ISM, details mostly remained upbeat on the demand side. Business activity, new orders, and new export orders all increased and are all above the 60 marks. The setback in the employment (55.3 from 58.8) component was smaller than for manufacturing and the absolute level is higher still. Supply-side indicators continued to point at distorted production chains leading to significant price pressure. The data both confirm the bright eco outlook and a strong belief that the US QE tapering debate will start in June. Our base scenario includes winding down MBS purchasers (currently $40bn/month) in the second half of the year while US Treasuries ($80bn/month) will be kept for 2022. Several Fed governors already hinted in the direction that the US housing market actually doesn’t need this kind of support anymore. Markets reacted to the US eco data via the real interest rate channel. The US 10y real rate added 6 bps in a daily perspective. US (nominal) yields added 1.2 bps (2-yr) to 4.7 bps (5-yr) with the belly of the curve underperforming the wings. Inflation expectations declined by 2 bps. The German yield curve steepened in a daily perspective with yield changes ranging between -0.5 bps (2-yr) and +1.6 bps (30-yr).
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Divergence

The dollar index was barely changed overnight, finishing just 0.05% lower at 90.00, nestled near to the top of its weekly range. That belied the offsetting moves within its components, though. EUR/USD is almost unchanged at 1.2190. Still, GBP/USD rose strongly by 0.60% to 1.4200 as investors continued to bet on the UK recovery and with dialling down of Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol tension overnight.