Interactions between the flavescence dorée phytoplasma and its insect vector indicate lectin-type adhesion mediated by the adhesin VmpA

By Nathalie Arricau-Bouvery, Sybille Duret, Marie-Pierre Dubrana, Delphine Desqué, Sandrine Eveillard, Lysiane Brocard, Sylvie Malembic-Maher, Xavier Foissac
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flavescence dorée phytoplasma undergoes a propagative cycle in its insect vectors by first interacting with the insect cell surfaces, primarily in the midgut lumen and subsequently in the salivary glands. Adhesion of flavescence dorée phytoplasma to insect cells is mediated by the adhesin VmpA. We hypothesize that VmpA may have lectin-like activity, similar to several adhesins of bacteria that invade the insect gut. We first demonstrated that the luminal surface of the midgut and the basal surface of the salivary gland cells of the natural vector Scaphoideus titanus and those of the experimental vector Euscelidius variegatus were differentially glycosylated. Using ELISA, inhibition and competitive adhesion assays, and protein overlay assays in the Euva-6 insect cell line, we showed that the protein VmpA binds insect proteins in a lectin-like manner. In conclusion, the results of this study indicate that N-acetylglucosamine and mannose present on the surfaces of the midgut and salivary glands serve as recognition sites for the phytoplasma adhesin VmpA.

ScienceScience Now

Stable but not rigid: Chronic in vivo STED nanoscopy reveals extensive remodeling of spines, indicating multiple drivers of plasticity

Excitatory synapses on dendritic spines of pyramidal neurons are considered a central memory locus. To foster both continuous adaption and the storage of long-term information, spines need to be plastic and stable at the same time. Here, we advanced in vivo STED nanoscopy to superresolve distinct features of spines (head size and neck length/width) in mouse neocortex for up to 1 month. While LTP-dependent changes predict highly correlated modifications of spine geometry, we find both, uncorrelated and correlated dynamics, indicating multiple independent drivers of spine remodeling. The magnitude of this remodeling suggests substantial fluctuations in synaptic strength. Despite this high degree of volatility, all spine features exhibit persistent components that are maintained over long periods of time. Furthermore, chronic nanoscopy uncovers structural alterations in the cortex of a mouse model of neurodegeneration. Thus, at the nanoscale, stable dendritic spines exhibit a delicate balance of stability and volatility.