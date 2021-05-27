Interactions between the flavescence dorée phytoplasma and its insect vector indicate lectin-type adhesion mediated by the adhesin VmpA
The flavescence dorée phytoplasma undergoes a propagative cycle in its insect vectors by first interacting with the insect cell surfaces, primarily in the midgut lumen and subsequently in the salivary glands. Adhesion of flavescence dorée phytoplasma to insect cells is mediated by the adhesin VmpA. We hypothesize that VmpA may have lectin-like activity, similar to several adhesins of bacteria that invade the insect gut. We first demonstrated that the luminal surface of the midgut and the basal surface of the salivary gland cells of the natural vector Scaphoideus titanus and those of the experimental vector Euscelidius variegatus were differentially glycosylated. Using ELISA, inhibition and competitive adhesion assays, and protein overlay assays in the Euva-6 insect cell line, we showed that the protein VmpA binds insect proteins in a lectin-like manner. In conclusion, the results of this study indicate that N-acetylglucosamine and mannose present on the surfaces of the midgut and salivary glands serve as recognition sites for the phytoplasma adhesin VmpA.www.nature.com