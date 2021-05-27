Dow Jones Today Rallies, Stocks Open Mixed After GDP, Jobs Data; Ford, Boeing Rally; Best Buy Leads Retail Charge

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, though the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row. A day after inching to an all-time high, the S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:14 p.m. Eastern, after spending much of the day in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,430 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.