Dow Jones Today Rallies, Stocks Open Mixed After GDP, Jobs Data; Ford, Boeing Rally; Best Buy Leads Retail Charge
The Dow industrial rallied in a mixed open Thursday, as tech stocks lagged while earnings news powered some strong early action. Earnings news sent Best Buy higher, while Williams-Sonoma, Burlington and Nvidia lost ground. Leaderboard stock Ford again surged after Wednesday's breakout. And Boeing charged to the head of the Dow Jones today, tacking toward a sixth-straight advance.