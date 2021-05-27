K-POP Group BTS and McDonald’s Launch Exclusive Food and Clothing Line
It’s an era of collaboration with celebrity McDonald’s. Travis Scott started the trend with a quarter pounder diet with cheese, bacon, lettuce, french fries and barbecue sauce. “Travis Scott Meal” -the first McDonald’s celebrity menu collaboration ever since Michael Jordan McJordan Special – Because it was so popular Some McDonald’s were out of material. J. Balvin jumped into the trend a month later after eating French fries with pickled Big Mac, Oreo McFrally and ketchup.illinoisnewstoday.com