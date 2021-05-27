Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

K-POP Group BTS and McDonald’s Launch Exclusive Food and Clothing Line

By danlyonne
illinoisnewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an era of collaboration with celebrity McDonald’s. Travis Scott started the trend with a quarter pounder diet with cheese, bacon, lettuce, french fries and barbecue sauce. “Travis Scott Meal” -the first McDonald’s celebrity menu collaboration ever since Michael Jordan McJordan Special – Because it was so popular Some McDonald’s were out of material. J. Balvin jumped into the trend a month later after eating French fries with pickled Big Mac, Oreo McFrally and ketchup.

illinoisnewstoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#French Fries#K Pop#Celebrity Style#Barbecue Sauce#Record Shop#Mac#K Pop Group Bts#Mcdonald#Big Mac#Npr#Bts Meal#Weverse#Marietta#Celebrity Mcdonald#Exclusive#Shop App#Chicken Mac Nuggets#Sweet Chili#Drop Logo Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
News Break
BTS
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MusicThe Drum

The K-pop playbook: inside McDonald’s ‘Famous Order’ collab with BTS

When McDonald’s announced ‘The BTS Meal’ back in April, the ‘Famous Order’ launch blew up on social media – trending number one in the US and number two globally. At this point, Jennifer Healan, vice-president US marketing, brand content and engagement, knew McDonald’s was “on to something very positive”, admitting that while it had success with the Travis Scott and J Balvin launch, the reaction was “not to the scale of BTS”.
RecipesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

McDonald's BTS deal is here, and it's more than we expected

Fans eager for the "BTS Meal" at McDonald's will be excited to hear that collaboration goes beyond nuggets. McDonald's is dropping a limited-edition merchandise line Wednesday that is inspired by group's purple colors and fast food chain's logo. The collection is a "perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands," the fast food chain announced. The merch includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.
RecipesPosted by
The Hill

McDonald's unveils collaboration with BTS

McDonald’s on Wednesday unveiled its collaboration with K-pop sensation and boy band BTS that includes new meals and merchandise reflective of the musical group's home country. The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and dozens of other countries starting Wednesday and will continue until...
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Heads up, the BTS and McDonald’s collaboration has arrived in Australia

McDonald’s newest celebrity hookup is with BTS and lucky you because their collaboration has arrived in Australia. Back in April we first brought you news that Maccas had gotten together with the K-pop superstars to design a one-of-a-kind “tour” menu. Now the mouthwatering collaboration and now it’s finally here. A...
Celebritiesbalitangamerica.tv

Fil-Am BTS fans celebrate pop group’s new McDonald’s collab

Less than a week after dropping their latest single “Butter”, global music phenomenon BTS gives their fans another treat as their limited meal at fast food giant Mcdonald’s finally goes on sale. We speak with Fil-Am members of the BTS fandom about what the group’s growing worldwide presence means for them.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

McDonald's premieres BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'

McDonald's has premiered BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'!. The BTS x McDonald's collaboration meal officially launched on May 26, and the international fast food chain has now released the commercial featuring the Big Hit Music group themselves. 'The BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium...
RecipesLSU Reveille

McDonald's BTS Meal is finally here

After being announced back in April, the widely recognized K-pop group, BTS, had their official McDonald’s meal debut on May 26 in 10 different countries, including the U.S. The meal includes 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Coke and the debut of two new McDonald’s dipping sauces: sweet chili and cajun. The two sauces were inspired by the recipes of McDonald’s South Korea and have gotten great reviews so far.
Recipeslicenseglobal.com

BTS Bites into McDonald’s Merch Deal

In April, CNN Business reported the upcoming release of a “BTS Meal” at McDonald’s, a collaboration between the Korean boyband and the burger chain. Now, that collaboration has been released, along with cobranded merchandise. The co-branded BTS x McDonald’s meal includes a 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke, and...
RestaurantsPosted by
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Exclusive look at Jessica Huff’s clothing line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jessica Huff is not just a head football coach;s wife, a coach herself, a mother, a business women... she has a new venture. Fashion. Jessica Huff has a clothing line coming out for all to enjoy and wear. Some of the items feature her motto, “Left Foot Right Foot” as well as “Create Your Own Narrative.”
Food & DrinksFox News

McDonald's BTS packaging being sold on eBay

People will find value in anything. Typically, when it comes to fast food, people don’t really care about the packaging. When it comes to McDonald’s new celebrity-themed meals, however, some fans are apparently willing to spend some money just for a branded bag. Based on a series of listings on...
Food & Drinksindustryglobalnews24.com

MCDONALD’S OFFERS BTS MEAL IN SOUTH KOREA

McDonald’s in celebrity collaboration with K-pop’s famous group BTS went on sale in South Korea, the US, and in 10 other nations. The meal is the first celebrity collaboration that is on sale globally. The TV commercial of McDonald’s has used BTS’s latest hit “Butter” as a promotion which has...
Recipesthemusicnetwork.com

BTS team up with McDonald’s for signature meal and merchandise range

K-pop icons BTS have partnered with McDonald’s to launch a new signature meal order. Available at participating restaurants around Australia, the BTS Meal has 10 Chicken McNuggets, large Fries, large soft drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which are said to be inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
RestaurantsNME

McDonald’s BTS meal launch postponed in Singapore

McDonald’s has postponed the Singapore launch of its highly anticipated BTS meal. The news was shared via McDonald’s Singapore’s social media pages yesterday (Monday, May 24). Per the announcement, the BTS meal will now launch on June 21 instead of this Thursday, May 27. The delay is attributed to Singapore’s...