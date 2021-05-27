Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Polygon: A Technical Overview

By Arnold Toh
theblockcrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolygon is a scaling solution built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Since its rebranding in February, Polygon has grown in TVL from 0.5B to 5B in May, with notable partnerships with AAVE, Curve Finance and SushiSwap. Polygon intends to build a suite of scaling solutions ranging from Plasma Chains...

www.theblockcrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Banking#Partnerships#Tvl#Aave#Curve Finance#Plasma Chains#Rollups#Pos#The Block Research#Cbdcs#Sushiswap Polygon#Company Profiles#Ecosystem Maps#Exclusive Research#Digital Asset Ecosystem#Solution#100s#Research Members Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Apple's Debt Overview

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose by 2.87% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Apple has. According to the Apple's most recent financial statement as reported on April 29, 2021, total debt is at $121.64 billion, with $108.64 billion in long-term debt and $13.00 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $38.47 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $83.18 billion.
Computersaltcoinbuzz.io

0x Launches Its API on Polygon

The ever-growing Layer 2 Ethereum based scaling solution, Polygon (formerly Matic), has integrated 0x, a liquidity aggregator, to scale its Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) services. 0x, who disclosed the partnership via an official press release shared with Altcoin Buzz, announced the launch of its API on Polygon. It noted that...
Marketsaltcoinbuzz.io

May Brings Massive Growth for Polygon

It continues to be an excellent run for Polygon (formerly Matic) as the Ethereum-based scaling solution announced its listing on Google Cloud Marketplace. Disclosing the integration via an official blog post, Polygon announced that its datasets have now been listed in the Google Cloud Marketplace as a public financial services dataset.
SoftwareCoinDesk

Google Cloud Now Provides Blockchain Insights for Polygon Network

Blockchain data for Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, has arrived on Google’s Cloud platform. An integration with Google BigQuery enables developers to analyse on-chain data on Polygon (formerly called Matic) in a more simple way, according to an emailed announcement Friday. With the BigQuery support, Polygon's datasets have now been...
Technologythedechained.com

Polygon Launches SDK to Improve Deployment of Ethereum-Linked Chains

The development of an “Internet of blockchains” is fast becoming a reality as Polygon (Previously Matic) has launched its Polygon SDK. This is a stacking solution based on the Ethereum Network that makes the addition of compatible chains easier. Developers employ the use of virtual machines to deploy the chains.
Softwarecryptonewsz.com

The First RenVM Bridge Comes Live on Polygon

RenVM made the most exciting announcement recently that the first direct bridge of RenVM shall provide support to Polygon to offer every user facilities like low transaction fees and quick transaction confirmation time. The integration of the RenVM bridge with Polygon enables the registered users to add assets directly to Polygon.
Businessdecrypt.co

Mark Cuban Invests in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon

Billionaire investor and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban has invested an undisclosed amount in Polygon an Indian crypto startup working on improving Ethereum’s scalability. CoinDesk confirmed the news shortly after Mark Cuban Companies listed the crypto project as an investment. Known for his criticism of Bitcoin in...
Businesscryptonewsz.com

Dotmoovs Enters Into a Partnership With Polygon

Dotmoovs, powered by the Blockchain and AI system, wants people to interact with each other and challenge one another while playing sports online to improve their skills. The company has partnered with Polygon to get this done, through which players can improve skills and earn $MOOVs and NFTs. Formerly called Matic Network, it helps Inc connect Ethereum related Blockchain networks, helps with a scalable solution and supports an ecosystem of multi-chain Ethereum. By partnering with Polygon’s platform, Dotmoovs will benefit through its scalability power, helping the company give rewards in NFT form. Moreover, there will be no more lagging in the network, which will attract the audience that loves to play sports.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Mapping out Polygon's ecosystem

Polygon (formerly Matic) was founded in 2017 by Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic to provide a scaling solution and framework for Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. As of May 21, 2021, roughly $6.5 billion of Ethereum and Ethereum-based tokens were locked within smart contracts on Polygon. In total,...
Stockscrypto-economy.com

Polygon [MATIC] Skyrockets By ~160%; But Data Might be Exaggerated

Polygon [MATIC] has defied the overall market movement and flashed green like no other cryptocurrency on the leaderboard. It surged all the way to the 15th position after a phenomenal performance this month. But there is more than what meets the eye. The multichain scalability platform for Ethereum, Polygon’s native...
Marketsdigitalmarketnews.com

Active Users Of Polygon Reaches 75,000 As DeFi Surge Continues

According to the report of DappRadar, there is an uptake at an exponentially fast speed in the Polygon-related decentralized applications. Polygon network at present has almost 93 operating DApps. This indicates a major increase during the last 4 weeks. This network is one of the most important Ethereum-based platforms required...
Technologydatabox.com

CallRail Overview Dashboard

This dashboard shows the responsiveness of your sales team to incoming calls. It also shows where new calls originate. Sometimes, you’ll want to dive deeper into performance. When you need to customize this template (or any other dashboard) to include different metrics, add metrics from different sources, etc., you can do so by using Databox’s Dashboard Designer.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Weekly technical market insight

US Dollar Index (Daily Timeframe):. Against a basket of foreign currencies, the US dollar index (ticker: DXY) left behind a colourless vibe last week, ranging between 90.44/89.53 session extremes. Support at 89.34 continues to command technical relevance on the daily chart, extended from as far back as early 2009. Pattern...
Businesscryptonewsz.com

Polygon Joins the Polkastarter Council

Polygon’s ongoing market success astonished the market as it grew over 40% soon after the crypto recovery. Even Mark Cuban invested in the protocol, and now Polygon is joining the Polkastarter council as well. Polygon is ranked 15th in the market for now, but many experts believe Polygon to breach...
Softwarethecoinshark.net

Polygon Goes to Google Cloud

Now, data on 6 million daily transactions in the Polygon blockchain can be tracked in the cloud storage of BigQuery. By integrating into BigQuery, the project's developers hope to provide all interested (crypto enthusiasts, analysts, developers) with all the data they need to better understand how Polygon works. It allows...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis & Overview May 28th: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, & Polygon (MATIC)

It was another tough week in the cryptocurrency market where almost everything is trading in the red. Here’s how some of the major coins performed over the past seven days:. Bitcoin is down by a total of 10.3% over the past seven days of trading as it currently sits around $36,000. The cryptocurrency had spiked as low as $31,185 (downside 1.618 Fib Extension) on Sunday, but the buyers managed to close the daily candle at $34,760 (downside 1.414 Fib Extension).
Technologycryptonewsz.com

Aleph.im and Polygon to Launch an Extra Layer of Security

Despite the ongoing fluctuations in the crypto sector, Polygon is among the minorities maintaining their stature. The network is now partnering with Aleph.im, a renowned cross-chain-blockchain decentralized computing, and storage network. The partnership will help Aleph.im acquire an extra level of security for marketplaces, dApps, and NFTs on the Polygon...
Celebritiesforkast.news

Polygon and Aleph.im partner to protect NFTs from disappearing

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market may have cooled from the frenzied heights seen in March, but the trend of artists, content creators, celebrities, gaming companies and sports franchises jumping on the NFT bandwagon continues unabated. But NFTs may not be as decentralized and secure as many may believe, and NFTs...
Marketscryptonewsz.com

Polygon’s Bridge for UFT Token by Unilend Is Now Live

Polygon is proving to be a major player, showcasing its prominence even with the downward spiral of cryptocurrencies. Recently, the news of UniLend joining the network surfaced, and now UniLend is also holding a bridge on Polygon. The bridge will help facilitate a quick and seamless launch for UniLend. They...