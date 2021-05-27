Polygon: A Technical Overview

Dotmoovs, powered by the Blockchain and AI system, wants people to interact with each other and challenge one another while playing sports online to improve their skills. The company has partnered with Polygon to get this done, through which players can improve skills and earn $MOOVs and NFTs. Formerly called Matic Network, it helps Inc connect Ethereum related Blockchain networks, helps with a scalable solution and supports an ecosystem of multi-chain Ethereum. By partnering with Polygon’s platform, Dotmoovs will benefit through its scalability power, helping the company give rewards in NFT form. Moreover, there will be no more lagging in the network, which will attract the audience that loves to play sports.