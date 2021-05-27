Cancel
El Cajon, CA

Aaron Brown tragically killed in El Cajon hit-and-run accident

 5 days ago

EL CAJON, CA, (May 19, 2021) - A Spring Valley senior lost his life after a hit-and-run crash last Wednesday in El Cajon. 74-year-old Aaron Brown, a grandfather of seven, was identified as the victim. According to the California Highway Patrol, Brown was walking to a bus stop to go...

El Cajon, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Oxygen

Slain Woman's Remains Identified 17 Years After Her Legs Were Found In San Diego Dumpster

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Deputies Recover Stolen Rincon Artifacts After Serving Warrant at North County Home

Authorities arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of stealing priceless Native American artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. At 7 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at the home of Sonny Hunter, 32, in the 10000 block of Quail Glen Way in unincorporated Escondido. They located all of the artifacts stolen from the casino, then took Hunter into custody.
San Diego County, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
Lemon Grove, CAeccalifornian.com

No bail for alleged stabber; Trial may reveal suspect’s story

A judge on May 6 refused to set any bail for a Lemon Grove man who is accused of stabbing his wife to death in a closet on April 16. Attorney Alexandra Valentine said Jay Villanueva Barcelon, 31, has worked as a helicopter mechanic in the U.S. Navy for the past eight years and his parents would be willing to house him if he could post bail.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Police investigating killing in McDonald’s parking lot

San Diego homicide detectives are investigating the slaying of a 59-year-old man in a McDonald’s parking lot in University Heights early Wednesday. Someone called 911 to report a possible shooting around 2:45 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on El Cajon Boulevard near Texas Street. Two patrol officers in the area also thought they heard gunfire, San Diego homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said.
Lakeside, CAPosted by
CBS 8

Brush fire burning with moderate rate of speed in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a roughly 25-acre brush. fire alongside eastbound Interstate 8, west of Los Coches Road in the Lakeside/Granite Hills area, northeast of El Cajon, according to Cal Fire. According to the agency, the fire is spreading east along I-8. A sheriff's lieutenant told...
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Gunman Sought After Man Shot, Killed Near University Heights McDonald's

Homicide detectives are at the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday morning that was reported near a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant in University Heights. The shooting was reported sometime around 2:45 a.m. at a McDonald’s near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street when a man in a car was shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
El Cajon, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Driver lost his life in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Main Street and Avocado Boulevard (El Cajon, CA)

One person died following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Avocado Boulevard at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Authorities reported that a northbound burgundy Nissan traveled on a green light and hit a gray Volkswagen Beetle that ran a red light at the intersection. The impact threw off the driver of the Volkswagen from the vehicle while the Nissan ended up crashing into a restaurant’s power box. On arrival, paramedics rushed the Volkswagen driver to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries and emergency crews also took the Nissan driver to a hospital with minimal injuries.