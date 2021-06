The star of E! will always be there for the Grammy winner. Despite her divorce, Kim Kardashian still has love for Kanye West. The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who shares four children with the rapper, proved this when he subtly supported his ex over Easter weekend. Although Kanye did not appear to be present at the Kardashian-Jenner family celebration in Palm Springs, California, fans couldn’t help but notice that Kim was sporting Yeezy footwear in photos posted on social media on April 4.