Banks face questions about deploying cash as they ease up on reserve-building

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares (as defined below). The Offer (as defined below) is made solely by the Offer to Purchase (as defined below), dated June 14, 2021, and the related Letter of Transmittal (as defined below) and any amendments or supplements thereto. The Offer is not being made to (nor will tenders be accepted from or on behalf of) holders of Shares in any jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, "blue sky" or other laws of such jurisdiction or any administrative or judicial action pursuant thereto. Purchaser (as defined below) may, in its discretion, take such action as it deems necessary to make the Offer to holders of Shares in such jurisdiction. In those jurisdictions where applicable laws require that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Purchaser by one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction to be designated by Purchaser.